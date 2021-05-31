Limpopo taxi driver in court in absentia for allegedly shooting father and son in road rage incident





Danie Duvenhage and his father, André, in 2017. PHOTO: Facebook / Danie Duvenhage

A Limpopo taxi driver has been charged with a double homicide.

He allegedly shot and killed André Duvenhage and his son, Danie.

The suspect is in hospital under police guard after injuring himself in the shooting. A Limpopo taxi driver has been charged with a double homicide and will appear in court in absentia on Monday. The driver is in hospital under police guard after accidentally shooting himself in an alleged altercation left by André Duvenhage, 52, and his son, Danie, 29, dead at a filling station in Machado. The 33-year-old taxi driver was arrested in Bandelierkop following an outrage incident on the N1 motorway on Friday. Brigade police spokesman Motlafela Mojapelo said: The taxi driver allegedly returned to a filling station in Bandelierkop and was reportedly chased by the two men. According to Network24Danie’s fiancée, Catherine van Dyk, said the couple had been traveling to Bandelierkop from their home in Louis Trichardt when the taxi driver tried to push them into the oncoming traffic. The taxi driver later allegedly passed them before driving too slowly. Went to face the taxi driver They were planning to stay overnight with André, who had been staying at a hotel. The taxi reportedly took the same detour as Danie, stopping at the filling station. After getting his father out of the hotel, Danie reportedly went to confront the taxi driver. A friend of André called the hotel a little later to inform them that André had been shot, Van Dyk told Netwerk24. She went to the filling station, where she saw Danie’s body in the garden. Police told her he was dead. Mojapelo added: While at the filling station, the taxi driver produced a gun and shot the father and son. The son died immediately and the father died upon arrival at the Makhado Memorial Hospital. Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe ordered a full investigation into the circumstances leading up to the shooting and the firearm used.

