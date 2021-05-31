Three cases of Indian Covid variant detected in Banbury area – but local cases still remain very low





Three cases of the Indian variant of the coronavirus have been discovered in the Cherwell district, suggest new figures. But cases across the area are still very low, with every neighborhood in the district currently in the lowest risk category. While other areas of the country have seen growth, all neighborhoods in and around Banbury are still recording 0-2 cases (lowest category) for a seven-day period through May 25th. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Three cases of the Indian variant of the coronavirus have been discovered in the Cherwell district, suggest new figures. But cases across the area are still very low, with every neighborhood in the district currently in the lowest risk category. Cherwell County recorded 13 cases over the same seven-day period, giving it a ‘rolling rate’ of just 8.6 cases per 100,000 people – well below the national average. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said up to three-quarters of new coronavirus cases nationwide are the Indian variant, though he stressed that vaccines are helping to keep hospital admissions extended. Public Health England has followed the spread of the B.1.617.2 mutation which started in India by testing Covid-19 positive cases across the country for a “S-gene”. The gene is not present in the dominant Kent variant, which was responsible for an increase in cases during the winter, but is present in other disturbing variants, including those from India. Scientists have determined that the vast majority of S gene samples identified across England are the Indian variant. PHE data show that a positive case of the S gene was identified in Cherwell County by May 25, from weekly samples taken through May 21. This came after the health body identified two cases a week ago. Most areas in England have reported at least one case. The data show that 11,403 positive cases of the S gene were recorded in England between the beginning of March and the 25th of May. Of these, 659 (6%) were in the South East, the sixth largest proportion of England’s nine regions, but well behind the North West, where there were about 5,700 cases. Recent PHE analysis revealed that the percentage of confirmed specimens of Indian variants among positive S genes nationwide is 97%. During a recent press conference on Downing Street, Mr Hancock said: “The latest estimates are that more than half and potentially as many as three-quarters of all new cases are now of this variant. “As we set our road map, we always expected cases to arise, we need to be vigilant. The goal, of course, is to cut ties with hospitalizations and deaths so that cases alone no longer require severe restrictions on people’s lives. PHE figures show that 6,959 cases of the Indian variant of the coronavirus were confirmed across the UK as of May 26, an increase of 3,535 in the previous week. Mr Hancock said the increase in cases of the Indian variant remained concentrated in hotspots such as Bolton, Bedford and Blackburn with Darwen, where wave testing and vaccines were taking place. Separate PHE data show that most people with the Indian variant were not vaccinated, with those who had received both doses accounting for only 3% of cases between February 1st and May 25th. During the same period there were 12 variant-related deaths, of which eight were among the unvaccinated. However, Professor Christina Pagel, of University College London and a member of the Independent Sage, an independent group of scientists providing the Covid equipment, says the planned alleviation of all coronavirus restrictions by June 21 should be delayed. She told BBC Radio 4s Today: I think what is demoralizing is having a third wave. If we can just delay international travel, delay the fourth phase of the roadmap until we have a much higher percentage of people vaccinated with two doses, being in a much, much better position. Were only two months away from this, there is not much time to wait. What I do not want is for us to have new restrictions.

