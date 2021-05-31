Monsoon progresses slow, but IMD hopes to reach Kerala June 3 | Latest India News

The onset of monsoon over Kerala is likely to occur around June 3, the Meteorological Department of India (IMD) said on Monday, adding that the monsoon was currently passing through Sri Lanka and had been there for two days.

According to the latest meteorological indicators, winds in the southwest may gradually intensify from June 1, resulting in an increase in rainfall over Kerala.

It has been raining over Kerala, but we can not announce the start of the monsoon until all the parameters are met. They are likely to meet in the next two days. We are constantly monitoring, M Mohapatra, general manager, said IMD.

Monsoon is now over Sri Lanka. The next point will be Kerala. The rains had been reduced over Kerala in the last two days. West winds are rising now, added DS Pai, scientist and head of climate research services at IMD Pune.

@Indiametdept will never manipulate data or make statements to justify their predictions. They humbly acknowledge prediction failures. In weather and monsoon forecasts, no one can be perfect. We are also accountable to Indian tax payers. We show respect for our country, M Rajeevan, secretary, minister of earth sciences wrote on Twitter on Monday referring to the delay in the start of the monsoon compared to the IMD forecast.

IMD said on May 28 that the start of the monsoon was certainly over Kerala on June 31, a day before its normal date. IMD in its May 14 monsoon forecast also predicted that the monsoon is likely to arrive over Kerala on May 31 with a possible error margin plus / minus four days.

After the very severe Yaas cyclone weakened, scientists had said that the cyclone over the Bay of Bengal had helped to strengthen the monsoon winds. But the monsoons’ progress slowed from May 29.

Perhaps we should consider exceptional cases where cyclones occur very close to the onset of the monsoon, interacting with the monsoon? In such cases, a classic start may not happen as we expected, wrote Roxy Mathew Koll, climate scientist, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

The southwest monsoon normally settles over Kerala around June 1st. It advances north, usually with waves, and covers the whole country around July 5th. (With source)

According to the IMD monsoon start parameters, after May 10, 60% of the 14 available stations registered – Minicoy, Amini, Thiruvananthapuram, Punalur, Kollam, Allapuzha, Kottayam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur, Kudulu and Mangalore should report rainfall of 2.5 mm or more for two consecutive days, sunset depth should be maintained up to 600hPa; the output value of long wave radiation (OLR) should be below 200wm-2 (watts per square meter).

OLR represents the total radiation going into space emitted by the atmosphere or the new scale.

Skymet Weather, a private weather forecast company, however, announced the start of the monsoon on Sunday – May 30, two days before the normal monsoon start date of June 1st.

A cyclonic circulation over the central East Sea off the coast of Karnataka is likely to wind over the region over the next four days. Winds in the Southwest are likely to intensify over the next 2-3 days. Under the influence of these and other favorable meteorological conditions; scattered rain / storm activity quite prevalent is likely over Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe, and isolated to scattered rain / storm activity in the remaining parts of South Indian subcontinent over the next 4-5 days.

Moderate to extremely heavy rain was recorded in many parts of East and Northeast India including the Eastern Garo Hills (32cm); Bhalukpong (13cm); Lakhimpur (11cm); Jamshedpur (17cm); Pollur, Tikrikilla, Dhemaji, Kolar (9cm); Barpeta (8cm); Uthiramerur, Dharamsthla, Vellore, Matheran, Shanti Niketan, Itanagar, Cherrapunji, Kokrajhar, Nongstoin (7cm) each.

Extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) was recorded in isolated locations above Assam and Meghalaya; heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places above Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh and heavy rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal, north Konkan, coastal and south Inland Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

A western disturbance, like a trough in the middle and upper tropospheric west, is affecting the Western Himalayas. There is an incursion of the lowest moisture level from the North Arabian Sea to the plains of northwestern India and is likely to continue over the next 3-4 days. Under its influence, there is no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next 3 days. Scattered rain / storm activity is likely in the Western Himalayan region and neighboring plains of northwestern India over the next three days.