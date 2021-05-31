26,000 Covid-19 deaths in Maharashtra in May as the rest of India battles Sars-2

The Covid-19 pandemic wave is falling in India with the country reporting new cases under 2 loop for the fourth day in a row on Sunday. India’s active load has dropped every day for the past 18 days. But the death toll of Covid-19 has risen sharply with Maharashtra alone reporting more than 26,000 deaths due to coronavirus infections in May.

As the daily deaths of Covid-19 dropped, they continued to be over 3,000 marks on Sunday. India reported 1,17,289 Covid-19 deaths during the month to May 30th.

The number of Covid-19 deaths for April when daily cases crossed the 4 loop was 48,879 (2,11,839 on March 31 – 1,62,960 on April 30), according to data compiled by covid19india.org. The highest deaths from Covid-19 in May were the result of record increases in cases reported in April.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has recently received praise for its Covid-19 management. However, the data may force observers to reconsider their impression of the management of Covid-19 in Maharashtra, which has been the epicenter of the pandemic since last year.

As of April 30, Maharashtra had reported 68,513 deaths of Covid-19 out of 46,02,472 cases of Sars-2 infection. The random fatality rate as of April in Maharashtra was 1.49 per cent.

As of May 30, Maharashtra had reported 94,844 Covid-19 deaths out of 57,31,815 confirmed Sars-2 cases. The total number of deaths from Covid-19 during May was 26,331 out of 11,29,343 Sars-2 cases with a fatality rate of 2.33 percent

In fact, Maharashtra reported more deaths from Covid-19 in May than the total number of victims reported from all other states individually except Karnataka since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even compared to Karnataka, which emerged as the new epicenter in May, Maharashtra reported more than double the number of deaths from Covid-19 than its neighboring southern state.

Karnataka

Karnataka saw Covid-19 cases explode by May reporting more than 10 lakh cases from May 1-30. As of April 30, Karnataka had 15,523 deaths from Covid-19 out of 15,23,142 cases of Sars-2 infections.

As of May 30, the death toll from Karnataka Covid-19 rose to 28,679, and Sars-2 cases rose to 25,87,827. Karnataka reported 13,156 Covid-19 deaths in May with a fatality rate of 1.23 percent a difference of 1.1 percentage points compared to Maharashtra.

Delhi

For the small population, Delhi has been a major hotspot of Covid-19. As of April 30, Delhi had reported 11,49,333 Covid-19 cases with 16,143 deaths.

As of May 30, the death toll of Covid-19 in Delhi had risen to 24,151 from 14,25,592 cases of Sars-2 infection. Delhi reported 7,992 Covid-19 deaths from 1-30 May and 2,76,259 cases of Sars-2 infection.

The random fatality rate for Delhi during May 1-30 was 2.89 percent, despite the national random fatality rate of 0.55 percent with 88.89,810 Covid-19 cases.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is still revealing a high number of Covid-19 cases with just one day with under-30,000 new cases since May 12, when it passed that figure. As of April 30, Tamil Nadu had 14,046 Covid-19 deaths and 11,66,756 cases.

As of May 30, the Covid-19 death rate had risen to 23,754 from 20,68,580 Sars-2 cases. The case fatality rate for Tamil Nadu from May 1 to May 30 was 1.07 percent.

Kerala

Kerala has been touted again as a success story in the fight against Covid-19. Kerala has been exemplary in reducing Covid-19 casualties, but has failed to contain the spread of Sars-2 despite all the praise for its strong healthcare governance.

During May 1-30, Kerala reported 3,333 Covid-19 deaths (5,309 on April 30, 8,642 as of May 30). Kerala reported 9,43,096 Sars-2 cases during 1-30 May.

The fatality rate of the Keralas case up to April was 0.33 percent. The fatality rate increased only slightly during May by 0.35 percent, but Kerala shook like most other states containing the spread of Covid-19, accumulating 37.5 percent of all its coronavirus infections in May.

Uttar Pradesh

Reports from Uttar Pradesh rocked the country over the past month with disturbing images of bodies swimming in the Ganges River and being buried in shallow sand along its shores. It sparked an intense debate over the under-reporting of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh in particular and India in general.

Uttar Pradesh is one of five Union states and territories reporting more than 20,000 deaths on Covid-19. Of these, 7,776 Covid-19 deaths were reported during May 1-30. The accidental fatality rate for Uttar Pradesh during May 1-30 was 1.78 percent.

West Bengal, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Telangana are among the nine states and territories of the Union with more than 10,000 Covid-19 deaths. In addition to Bengal, the other three joined the dubious club in May.

West Bengal had reported, as of April 30, 11,344 Covid-19 deaths which rose to 15,410 on May 30 4,066 deaths by 0.75 fatalities.

Telangana reported 2,840 Covid-19 deaths from May 1 to May 30 with about 0.5 percent fatality rates. Chhattisgarh recorded a much higher fatality rate at 1.84 percent during May 1-30 with 4,435 Covid-19 deaths.

Punjab saw a fatality rate comparable to Delhi alone among the hardest hit states and Union territories during May. Punjab reported 5,410 Covid-19 deaths during May 1-30 with a fatality rate of 2.78 percent. The death toll of Covid-19 rose from 9,022 on April 30 to 14,432 on May 30.