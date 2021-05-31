The judge suspects a technician in the cable car accident

ROME – Three suspects in Italy cable car crash that killed 14 people were allowed to leave jail on Sunday after a judge ruled that for now the blame falls on only one: a service technician who deliberately deactivated the car’s emergency brake because it closed spontaneously.

Judge Donatella Banci Buonamici said there was insufficient evidence to suggest that the owner of the Mottarone cable car company, Luigi Nerini, or the maintenance chief, Enrico Perocchio, knew the technician had deactivated the brakes on several occasions even before the May 23 disaster.

After assessing prosecutors’ request for the three to be continuously detained, Buonamic decided there was no risk of flying and ordered the managers to be released, while allowing technician Gabriele Tadini to leave under house arrest. The three men, who remain under investigation, left Verbania prison early Sunday, accompanied by their lawyers.

Fourteen people were killed when the lead cable of the Mottarone cable car overlooking Lake Maggiore in northern Italy broke and the emergency brake failed to prevent the cable car from spinning at high speed behind the support line. The cable car pulled off the line completely after passing the support pole, crashed to the ground and then rolled down the mountain until it was stopped by a tree stand.

The only survivor, 5-year-old Eitan Biran, remains hospitalized but conscious, with his aunt watching him. Eitan’s Israeli-born parents, younger brother, and great-grandparents were killed in the disaster, and their remains were sent back to Israel.

It is not known why the traction cable broke.

The Vipiteno company, based in Italy that maintains the elevator, Leitner SpA, said that “no irregularities were detected” during the November 2020 lead cable magnetic test and that no other annual inspections had shown any problems either.

Tadini admitted during questioning that he had left a fork-shaped bracket on the cable car emergency brake to deactivate it because it continued to lock itself while the car was in service, said his lawyer, Marcello Perillo.

Speaking to reporters outside the jail, Perillo said Tadini would never have left the bracket in place if he thought such a thing could endanger passengers.

“He is not a criminal and would never let people get up with the braking system blocked if he knew there was even a chance the cable would have broken,” Perillo said. “He can’t even start getting his head around the fact that the cable broke.”

Based on Tadini’s testimony, prosecutors had hypothesized that managers knew about the manipulated brakes and had an economic reason to use it to keep the cable car running.

The elevator, which features four large tram cars carrying passengers up and down the mountain, had just reopened on April 26 after a long Covid-19 closure and was preparing for the summer tourist season in a picturesque part of northern Italy.

But lawyers for Nerini and Perocchio said they both denied knowing anything about Tadini’s action and said they had no reason to allow a cable car to operate without a braking system. The judge agrees, saying neither they nor Leitner, the maintenance company, would have any interest in doing so.

As he was leaving prison, Perocchio said he was “extremely sad” for the victims and would never have authorized the deactivation of the emergency brake.

“I have worked on the cable car for 21 years and I know there is no reason in the world to do so,” he told reporters.

A rescue team takes a picture of a pile that was placed on an emergency brake as the search for evidence continues in the wreckage of a cable car as it collapsed near the top of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region of northern Italy on Wednesday, 26 May 2021. Police have made three arrests in the cable car crash that killed 14 people after an investigation showed a stack, placed on the brake as an attempt to repair patchwork, prevented the braking from engaging after the lead cable broke. (AP Photo / Luca Bruno)

