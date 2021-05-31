The cyber attack closes global meat processing giant JBS

The world’s largest meat processing company, JBS Foods, has fallen victim to cyber attacks that have blocked production around the world, including Australia.

The company’s information systems were targeted, chief executive Brent Eastwood confirmed to Beef Central on Monday.

JBS has 47 devices across Australia and operates the largest network of production facilities and supply points in the country.

The company also has meat processing equipment in North and South America, Brazil and Canada.

A spokesman declined to comment on the cyber attacks.

Jon Condon is a publisher at Beef Central, the daily news and market intelligence service for the beef industry, and said the impact closed by independence for how long the ban lasted.

“At this point no one knows,” he told ABC Radio Brisbane.

“It could be a day, it could be a week, it could be many weeks.

“The more it goes, the worse the situation regarding supply and disruption.

“I do not think anyone should worry about a potential shortage of meat.

“There are more meat processors in Australia than JBS, and if this issue were to extend beyond a short period of time, it would not be so difficult or unusual for processing to take place in other countries by keep the meat supply in order.

“If it’s just short-term, losing a day’s processing won’t make that much of a difference.”

He said, however, that JBS was the world’s largest company for beef, chicken and pork, and the importance of the attack should not be underestimated.

Mr Littleproud says it is too early to say where the attack came from. ( A B C

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud confirmed that the government was aware of the cough and was working to get the company back online nationally.

“We are obviously working with law enforcement here in Australia and we are also working with our international partners,” Mr Littleproud said.

“We are under investigation and it is important that we respect that process.

“The technology that [JBS]use, the systems they use, go to the heart of ensuring the quality of the beef they process.

“Sowe needs to make sure we can raise this and give confidence, not only to consumers here in Australia, but also to our export markets.”

What does this mean for workers?

Citing the latest JBS data, Mr Condon said the company employed 6,687 beef and sheep processors in Australia.

It is these workers that Australian Secretary of Meat Industry Workers in Queensland Mat Journeaux was concerned if the closure continued.

“The meat on the sandwich is that this is a joint effort against Australian business and workers will suffer as a result,” Mr Journeaux said.

“In most processing facilities, workers are in daily employment arrangements and unfortunately if they do not work, they are not paid.

“There are six sites in Queensland that will be affected and there will be many more around the country.”

Late Monday, Mr Journeaux said workers would be paid for that day, with JBS working to get the online payroll system back.

“I believe they will be paid, because payday is today,” he said.

What about livestock?

Mr. Condonsaid if the ban were to last for many days, the cattle would likely be returned to the land, feeding ground or activation.

“This will create logistical problems up and down the supply chain,” he said.

“It will bring great difficulties to JBS operations.”

Earlier this month, Argentina announced a 30-day early ban on all branched beef exports for worldwide trade, including a possible shortage of lean beef.

According to Mr. Journeaux, every processing step was down.

“The cattle were put into systems to be processed,” he said.

“When those cuts are in a box, computers print barcode tickets for those cuts, and I think all of those systems are affected by that.”