International
The cyber attack closes global meat processing giant JBS
The world’s largest meat processing company, JBS Foods, has fallen victim to cyber attacks that have blocked production around the world, including Australia.
Main points:
- The federal government confirms it is aware of the cough and is working to get JBS back online
- Industry experts say domestic market forces will adjust if JBS is off the long-term line
- A union spokesman says workers will be paid for the day JBS restores its payroll systems
The company’s information systems were targeted, chief executive Brent Eastwood confirmed to Beef Central on Monday.
JBS has 47 devices across Australia and operates the largest network of production facilities and supply points in the country.
The company also has meat processing equipment in North and South America, Brazil and Canada.
A spokesman declined to comment on the cyber attacks.
Jon Condon is a publisher at Beef Central, the daily news and market intelligence service for the beef industry, and said the impact closed by independence for how long the ban lasted.
“At this point no one knows,” he told ABC Radio Brisbane.
“It could be a day, it could be a week, it could be many weeks.
“The more it goes, the worse the situation regarding supply and disruption.
“There are more meat processors in Australia than JBS, and if this issue were to extend beyond a short period of time, it would not be so difficult or unusual for processing to take place in other countries by keep the meat supply in order.
“If it’s just short-term, losing a day’s processing won’t make that much of a difference.”
He said, however, that JBS was the world’s largest company for beef, chicken and pork, and the importance of the attack should not be underestimated.
Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud confirmed that the government was aware of the cough and was working to get the company back online nationally.
“We are obviously working with law enforcement here in Australia and we are also working with our international partners,” Mr Littleproud said.
“We are under investigation and it is important that we respect that process.
“The technology that [JBS]use, the systems they use, go to the heart of ensuring the quality of the beef they process.
“Sowe needs to make sure we can raise this and give confidence, not only to consumers here in Australia, but also to our export markets.”
What does this mean for workers?
Citing the latest JBS data, Mr Condon said the company employed 6,687 beef and sheep processors in Australia.
It is these workers that Australian Secretary of Meat Industry Workers in Queensland Mat Journeaux was concerned if the closure continued.
“The meat on the sandwich is that this is a joint effort against Australian business and workers will suffer as a result,” Mr Journeaux said.
“There are six sites in Queensland that will be affected and there will be many more around the country.”
Late Monday, Mr Journeaux said workers would be paid for that day, with JBS working to get the online payroll system back.
“I believe they will be paid, because payday is today,” he said.
What about livestock?
Mr. Condonsaid if the ban were to last for many days, the cattle would likely be returned to the land, feeding ground or activation.
“This will create logistical problems up and down the supply chain,” he said.
“It will bring great difficulties to JBS operations.”
Earlier this month, Argentina announced a 30-day early ban on all branched beef exports for worldwide trade, including a possible shortage of lean beef.
According to Mr. Journeaux, every processing step was down.
“The cattle were put into systems to be processed,” he said.
“When those cuts are in a box, computers print barcode tickets for those cuts, and I think all of those systems are affected by that.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]