International
IFFCO introduces the world’s first Nano Urea liquid
NEW DELHI : Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) said Monday it has introduced the world’s first Nano urea liquid to farmers around the world.
According to an official statement released by IFFCO today, the world’s first liquid Nano Urea was unveiled at the 50th annual General Body Meeting held online-offline in India.
IFFCO further stated that Nano Urea Liquid was developed indigenously after many years of research by its scientists and engineers through proprietary technology developed at the Nano Biotechnology Research Center, Kalol, in accordance with ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Krishi’ .
Nano Urea juice has been found to be effective and efficient for plant nutrition which increases production with improved nutritional quality. It will also have a major positive impact on groundwater quality, very significant reductions in global warming with an impact on climate change and sustainable development, IFFCO said.
Stating that excess urea causes environmental pollution, harms soil health and makes plants more susceptible to disease and insect infection, delayed crop maturity and loss of production, IFFCO said that the use of Nano urea juice by farmers will increase the balanced food program by reducing the excess use of urea application in the soil and will make the crops stronger, healthier and protect them from the effect of accommodation. According to IFFCO, Nano Urea Liquid is easy on the pocket of farmers and will be effective in increasing farmers ’incomes. It said a 500 ml bottle of liquid would replace at least one conventional urea bag. Therefore, this will reduce the cost of farmers’ inputs. Moreover, due to its small size, the bottle can be kept in the pocket and will significantly reduce the cost of logistics and storage as well, he added. The fluid is now included in the Fertilizer Control Order (FCO, 1985) based on multi-site and multi-crop tests undertaken under the National Agricultural Research System (NARS) at 20 ICAR research institutes, State Agricultural Universities and SCC in 43 cultures.
To test its effectiveness, about 11,000 Farmers Field (FFT) trials were undertaken in more than 94 crops across India. In recent nationwide trials conducted in 94 crops, an average increase in yield of 8 per cent has been seen, IFFCO said. She also mentioned that Nano Urea Liquid was developed to replace the conventional urea and it could limit its requirements by at least 50 percent. Contains 40,000 ppm nitrogen in a 500 ml bottle which is equivalent to the impact of the nitrogen nutrient provided by a conventional urea bag, IFFCO said. IFFCO further informed that production of Nano Urea Liquid will begin by June 2021. Commercial expansion will begin shortly thereafter.
Nano urea is pricey 240 per 500 ml bottle for farmers which is 10 per cent cheaper than the cost of a bag of conventional urea, she said.
IFFCO stated that it has planned a massive nationwide campaign exercise to demonstrate and train farmers in its use and implementation.
It will be largely available to farmers through its collaborative sales and marketing channel in addition to sales on the IFFCO e-commerce platform, he added. (ANI)
