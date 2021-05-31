Stricter areas in Mumbai if heavy traffic continues, says Maharashtra CM





Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed concern Monday about heavy vehicle traffic in Mumbai and warned that blocking-like curbs would be tightened if such a situation persists. “I myself checked my speech last night. I did not say that the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted,” Thackeray said. Mumbai will have to be put under stricter curbs if such a situation continues, CM said as he spoke on the outskirts of Bandra at the inauguration of the test of two Metro and bhoomipujan lines of the elevated road and underpass of vehicles to connect the airport. When completed, these projects will put Mumbai at a faster pace amid the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Thackeray said. The Maharashtra government has extended the curbs as the blockade in the state until June 15 and said the relaxations will be given depending on the degree of COVID-19 positivity and the availability of oxygen beds. Thackeray on Monday inaugurated the Metro line test between Dahanukarwadi and Aarey stations. The corridor will be open for commercials until October, an official announcement said. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Minister of Revenue Balasaheb Thorat, who were present at the event along with other ministers, recalled the contribution of the late former PM Vilasrao Deshmukh, saying he laid the foundations for infrastructure updates in Mumbai. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) began tests on the yellow line 2A and red line 7 from Monday where the rocking tests of a prototype 6-car train will be run at different speeds, the announcement said. The commissioning of both lines is planned in two phases, the first phase of 20 km from the Charkop / Dahanukarwadi depot in Aarey until September 2021, and the remaining line until January 2022. The subsystems and devices will be tested in dynamic conditions, the announcement said, adding that integration with signaling, telecom and platform display doors will be tested along with various other security tests. Lines Mumbai Metro 2A and 7 were sanctioned by the government on October 6, 2015 and bhoomipujan was carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2015. The project will help ease traffic congestion on one of the busiest roads passing through the Expressway from Andheri to Dahisar. Thackeray also electronically inaugurated one side of the Rajnoli and Durgadi overpass on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan road. This will help strengthen the road link in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The remote remote areas in MMR are growth centers and the project is part of MMRDA’s efforts to add to the gaps in the connection, the statement said. Thackeray also led the bohoomipujan of the elevated road and vehicle underpass to connect Terminal 1 (T1) and Terminal 2 (T2) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. These two projects aim to improve traffic conditions at the entry / exit points of the Expressway Expressway to Mumbai Airport. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

