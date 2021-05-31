Sustainable peace in Israel needs US commitment





Crises in the Middle East have a habit of sucking in US administrations, whether we like it or not. That was the case for Joe Biden when the conflict erupted last month between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, sparking a riot that spread to mixed Israeli cities and the occupied West Bank. The US president, battling the coronavirus at home and with China and Russia as his foreign policy priorities, seemed reluctant to intervene. He declared US support for Israel, saying he had not seen a “visible reaction” from the Jewish state, even though its US-made planes bombed the Gaza Strip and blocked the UN Security Council demanding a de -scaling. That attitude changed after Israeli airstrikes destroyed a building housing media organizations, including the Associated Press, the US agency. It was only after the bombings sparked a protest at a time when Biden faced internal criticism over his refusal to put pressure on Israel to end his offensive that he backed calls for a ceasefire. Intensified American diplomacy was then vital to ending the 11-day conflict. At the time, Israeli attacks had killed at least 254 Palestinians in Gaza, many of them women and children. Hamas rockets killed 13 people in Israel, including two children. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has since visited the region and rightly overturned some of the reckless pro-Israel measures taken by Donald Trump. This included a promise to speed up the reopening of a consulate in Jerusalem that serves as a diplomatic channel for the Palestinians. He also announced an increase in aid to the Palestinians and about $ 5.5 million in disaster relief to help impoverished Gaza begin another reconstruction process. Much more needs to be done. The ceasefire may have ended the fighting, but it will not end the decade-long cycle of uncertain calm followed by bloodshed. This will only cease when the Palestinians no longer live under occupation, Gaza is not like an open-air prison, and Palestinians with Israeli citizenship do not face discrimination. As Israel’s main ally, the US has a moral obligation to hold the Jewish state accountable. It must use its power to end the ill-treatment of Palestinians, be it expulsions, expansion of settlements or the harassment endured by Palestinians by Israeli security forces and Jewish settlers. Doing so would lay the necessary foundations for reviving an equal peace process in the hope of securing a just solution. Doing nothing would be sowing the seeds of another inevitable period of violence – whether in the occupied territories, within Israel, or both. The headstrong serves only the interests of groups, such as Hamas, that take advantage of Israel’s abuses to strengthen their support and justify their militancy, while silencing moderate voices. Washington must also put pressure on the Palestinian Authority and its president, Mahmoud Abbas, to hold elections to give the Palestinians the opportunity to elect a more representative leadership. Abbas’s decision last month to cancel what would have been the first Palestinian election in 16 years was wrong and motivated by self-preservation. The Palestinians need to act right and present a credible partner for Washington and others to engage. But their failures should not justify the US by turning a blind eye to Israel’s creepy colonization of the occupied territories and the abuse of Palestinian rights. Biden, who has described himself as a Zionist, must remain committed to the crisis. The US has a choice: to look more and more like the Israel fan as the conflict boils over, or to be the serious and objective player it should be.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos