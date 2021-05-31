The Czech billionaire prime minister faces a possible fraud charge





Czech police have recommended accusing Prime Minister Andrej Babis, the country’s fourth richest man, of fraud after completing an investigation into whether he misappropriated European Union funds. The investigation is one in a series of legal challenges that Babis has pursued since he won the 2017 election with promises to root out corruption, keep immigrants out of the country and build more roads. He has also clashed with the EU executive wing after its auditors found him in conflict of interest over ties to his chemical, agricultural and media empire. Babis told CTK newswire on Monday that the cause of the fraud was a fabrication and that “nothing illegal has ever happened”. As he tries to stem a slump in popularity ahead of the October general election, he has repeatedly denounced home investigation and conflict of interest control as attacks organized by his rivals to force him out of politics. Police completed an investigation into the fraud case and submitted a dossier containing more than 34,000 pages of evidence to the state prosecutor’s office, Ales Cimbala, an office spokesman, said in a statement Monday. The prosecutor in the case, which focuses on whether one of Babis’ companies illegally received an EU subsidy of about $ 2.4 million more than a decade ago, will now study the case and decide whether to file charges. This is the second time the police recommend to indict Babis after a first instance in 2019. The prosecutor decided against taking Babis to court, but the decision was overturned and the case was returned to the police for further investigation. The country’s chief prosecutor, Pavel Zeman, who reopened the investigation into Babis two years ago, resigned this month and said he could no longer bear to deal with pressure from Justice Minister Marie Benesova, who has faced public protests and calls. for its discharge. The top Czech prosecutor leaves, citing attacks by the Minister of Justice The prosecution has an internal two-month deadline to decide whether to file charges, although this may be extended. A Babis ANO party spokesman did not answer the phone when contacted for comments. Babis, whose fortune totals about $ 3.6 billion, according to Forbes, had been enjoying strong popularity among voters for years, despite his legal clashes. But a stumbling block to a coronavirus resurgence earlier this year, which led to the world’s second-highest death toll per capita, has since erased its broad lead in opinion polls. The minority government may face an opposition-led no-confidence motion as soon as June, but President Milos Zeman, Babis’ ally, has vowed to keep him in power until the October elections. Zeman has also promised to pardon Babis if prosecutors accuse him. – With the help of Lenka Ponikelska and Krystof Chamonikolas Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

