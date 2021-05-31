The slow pace of vaccinations among the poor worries politicians

Cape Town – Politicians are concerned about the slow pace of vaccinations in impoverished communities, despite the provincial health department promising to increase the number of vaccination sites across the province as more vaccines come from the national government.

While she was happy to hear about the largest number of vaccination sites, ANC provincial health spokeswoman Rachel Windvogel said she was concerned the department had no strategy for contacting rural areas made up of excluded farming communities.

My other concern is the low rate of registrations in our cities in color and black. There also seems to be no awareness strategy and no political will to help the poor.

We call on the provincial government to deploy more energy and resources to accelerate the spread to rural areas and impoverished working-class communities in the metro.

Launch of interactive provinces, public face vaccination panel, Prime Minister Alan Winde said the panel has the ability to provide a breakdown by district and local municipality of residents who have registered for their vaccine, and a percentage of that compared to the eligible population.

The panel uses statistics from mid-year population estimates StatsSA 2020. Winde said: While it may not be 100% perfect because population numbers by area may have changed over the past year, it is a very useful tool for set trends.

The most obvious trend so far is that enrollments in poorer communities are much lower compared to other areas. The main reason for this is the lack of access to resources that would enable registration in EVDS (Electronic Vaccination Data System).

This is very disturbing to me. Vaccines save lives, and every life should matter, no matter where you live or what you earn. We need to ensure a fair and equitable vaccination program in our province.

In this note, I strongly believe that the registration process needs to be significantly simplified in order to remove all barriers to getting the vaccine. This is something we will raise with the national government.

He said the province had already taken a number of steps to help those who did not have the resources to register, including staff training at all 75 Cape Entry Centers across the province so they could help residents. to register for free and with zero rating on the EVDS portal in public wi-fi hotspots.

According to the latest forecast departments, their growing approach will see the number of daily vaccines administered increase from 6,000 per day, as was the case last week, to over 12,000 per day this week.

Provincial health chief Dr Keith Cloete said the departments plan is to deliver 24,000 vaccines a day by the week of June 7th.

This approach, in particular, will prevent a stop / start vaccination program because it has factored in the supply of vaccines, which arrive every week.

