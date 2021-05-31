Koronavirus | The Supreme Court sticks to a price for vaccines across the country

The court raises doubts about the deadline of the Centers for full immunization.



The government on Monday said it would inoculate the entire eligible population in the country by the end of 2021, but the Supreme Court raised questions about reaching such a moment with a policy that allows the Center to provide only 50% of vaccines as they leave the States to take care of themselves.

The court also challenged the differential vaccine pricing policy, saying there should be a price for vaccines across the country.

Digital sharing

A three-judge bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud also asked the government to please wake up and smell the coffee for the distance of an illiterate villager from rural India crossing the digital divide to register for the COVID-19 vaccination on the COWIN portal where the places disappear in the blink of an eye. Justice Chandrachud said the government should be aware of the fundamental realities in Digital India. Vaccination policy today is completely exclusive to rural areas, the court said.

One of the judges on the bench, Justice S. Ravindra Bhat said he had received anxiety calls from across the country from people unable to register at COWIN. The court asked why the marginalized section should not be treated on the same level as people who have co-illness for early vaccination.

The virtual hearing, however, started with a positive note with Attorney General Tushar Mehta assuring that in vaccination, in our estimation, from the domestic market and Sputnik V, we expect the entire qualified population to be vaccinated by the end of this year. .

Mr Mehta said the government was in talks with other manufacturers like Pfizer. If the discussions succeed, the government will be able to advance its deadline for completing the immunization machine. The Attorney General said he will submit an affidavit with the latest updates.

Requires double the price

But the court noted the difference in vaccine prices between the Center and the States. When the Center can buy wholesale vaccines for 150 per dose, States have to pay 300 to 600. Justice L. Nageswara Rao, on the bench, asked why both the Covaxin and Covishield vaccines had differential prices.

What is the rationale for this dual pricing policy? Why is the Center procuring at a lower price and what has the Center regulated the purchase of vaccines at 50% and left the United States on their own devices? Justice Bhat asked.

Justice Chandrachud said several states and municipal corporations had gone ahead and announced their global tenders to purchase vaccines.

We want to know if the country’s policy is that all States are on their own to supply tenders, the Justice Chandrachud Center asked.

Article 1 of the Constitution states that Bharat is a Union of States. When the Constitution says so, we will follow the federal rule. Then the Government of India should provide all the vaccines and distribute them. Here, individual states are left in the lurch, Justice Chandrachud said.

Mr Mehta asked the court to exercise restraint. The world is in a crisis. Vaccine manufacturers are few. Any indication that the Supreme Court is examining the price structure would hinder he said.

Justice Bhat said the court was only looking at the reasoning of the prices and did not intend to obstruct any negotiations.

The court referred to the way private units were setting vaccines too high. Are you saying that everyone between the ages of 18 and 44 can afford the vaccines at all, the court addressed the government.

Amicus curiae, senior lawyer Meenaskshi Arora, said Private hospitals value an injection per 1,000. For a family of four, it will reach up to 4,000. This is the price they have to pay to be vaccinated immediately. It’s a big expense This is when central governments in other countries vaccinate their people for free.

Justice Bhat said vaccine prices will go higher in case of shortage. Even other drugs like Remdesivir, prices had peaked, the judge said.