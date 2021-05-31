New Zealand Army Evacuates More Than 50 People, Some Chopper, Flood





WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) Several hundred people in New Zealand were evacuated from their homes on Monday with some recounting the dramatic rescue of helicopters as heavy rain caused widespread flooding in the Canterbury region. Authorities declared a state of emergency after some places received up to 16 inches of rain over the weekend and through Monday. Forecasters warned of possible rain until Monday evening before conditions improved. The military helped evacuate more than 50 people, including several overnight on an NH-90 military helicopter. A man was climbing a tree near the town of Darfield when he jumped into the floodwaters and tried to swim to safety, but was taken away, the military said. Helicopter crews cleaned the water for 30 minutes before finding the man and taking him to safety. The military helicopter also rescued an elderly couple from the roof of their car. “Seeing the overnight community united and supporting the displaced residents who were evacuated from their homes has been outrageous,” said army liaison officer Cpt. Another person was rescued by a civilian helicopter pilot on Sunday after being picked up from his farm as he tried to move his stock to safety. Paul Adams told news agency Stuff that he thinks he was hit by a wall of water he did not see coming. He plunged into the raging Ashburton River before managing to retreat over a fence and then into a tree. Another farmer spotted his main light and organized a rescue mission. The rescuers are fantastic, “he told Adams Stuff, adding that he was now back on his farm and as good as gold.” He said he had so far found alive only about 100 of his herd of 250 animals. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who was visiting New Zealand, told reporters he was thinking about those caught by the floods. Australia is no stranger to flooding, Morrison said. Or fires, or cyclones, or, indeed, even rat wounds. “We, both countries, have endured a lot of challenges during this period, especially in recent years.” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern planned to travel to Christchurch later Monday to learn first-hand about the situation. This article was written by NICK PERRY by Associated Press and was legally licensed through Immersion in industry publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to [email protected] Show full article

