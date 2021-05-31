Employers can (mostly) request vaccines for workers returning to the office

With more than half of adult Americans now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, many employers have begun laying the groundwork to return to office.

Returning to a post-pandemic workplace can be even more shocking as employers try to navigate safety and consider the sometimes thorny issue of vaccine mandates.

A large number of Americans still say they are reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccine, leaving employers to decide how to treat the health and safety of employees.

If an employer wants his workers back in the office, can he mandate that a vaccine be returned? And if a reluctant worker refuses to be immunized, can an employer show them the door?

There is no federal law specifically addressing that issue. The issue is left to private businesses, states or other local laws, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Whether an employer can request or order COVID-19 vaccination is a matter for the state or other applicable law,” the agency said.

The EEOC says employers can order shots

below recent guidelines by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), employers have the legal right to make such a request.

It is not a new concept. The federal workplace supervisor has allowed companies to mandate flu and other vaccines, but allowed employees to claim exemptions when appropriate. Workers can still keep their jobs while deciding not to get the vaccine by claiming medical or religious exemptions.

Many long-term care operators have begun to mandate that their workers be immunized to maintain their jobs, according to AARP.

The organization reports that the Juniper Communities, which operates 22 facilities in Colorado, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas, established a mandate a few months ago. Atria Senior Living, which operates more than 200 long-term care facilities in the US and Canada, did so in January. Silverado, who operates 22 facilities in six states, demanded shots starting in February.

According to AARP, long-term care companies say the mandate has largely worked.

Each long-term care company set deadlines for workers to be vaccinated or face termination. At the time of the deadlines, all three companies said staff members had been vaccinated at rates of 95% or more, AARP reported.

Several universities across the country have also mandated staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Many employers still choose incentives compared to mandates

Many large employers are stopping making a COVID-19 vaccine a request to return to work, for now.

EMPLOYER such as Kroger, The aim AND Petco are relying on monetary incentives and other benefits to get otherwise workers are reluctant to vaccinate. States have also begun distributing incentives and prices to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated.

Part of the resistance to workers ‘quest to roll up their sleeves stems from a real threat to workers’ lawsuits, experts say.

“Nothing stops anyone from suing,” said Johnny Taylor Jr., president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management. told NPR All things considered. Courts have sided with employers, Taylor said, as judges believe mandating vaccines amid a global health crisis is reasonable.

A former deputy sheriff from North Carolina and a correctional officer in New Mexico filed lawsuits against their employers for vaccine mandates.

These cases argue that under federal statute their bosses cannot require them to receive a vaccine that is authorized for emergency use, prior to full approval. The Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

States try to block employers’ vaccine mandates

State lawmakers have introduced dozens of legislatures proposals to make it more difficult for employers to require their staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy.

At least 85 bills have been introduced to limit an employer’s ability to require workers to get a vaccine or fire someone who refuses to be immunized.

Montana Legislature approved an invoice in April that would stop employers from seeking vaccinations as a condition of employment.

The governor of the state, Greg Gianforte, issued a executive order the same month that bans the use of “vaccine passports”. He said taking a hit “is entirely voluntary and will not be mandated by the State of Montana”.

“We are committed to protecting individual freedom and personal privacy,” Gianforte said.

