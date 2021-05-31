International
Only children under 6 are exempt from Covid testing for trips abroad under the new EU rules
Only children under 6 are exempt from Testing if they wish to travel abroad with their parents according to updated EU rules today.
he needs tests will increase the cost of a holiday if they should be PCR tests.
EU countries may bring an emergency holiday for foreign travel if their Covid-19 situation deteriorates rapidly or when a high prevalence of variants of concern or interest is reported.
Vacation is allowed according to the European Commission plans for a Covid digital certification to start summer travel.
According to the updated conditions:
* Persons holding vaccination certificates in accordance with the EU Digital Covid-19 certificate should be exempted from travel-related testing or quarantine 14 days after receiving the last dose.
This should also cover people who have had a confirmed case of the virus and received a vaccine dose.
When Member States accept vaccination evidence in order to waive restrictions on free movement in other situations, for example after the first dose in a 2-dose series, they must also accept, under the same conditions, certificates vaccination for a Covid-19 vaccine.
* Persons who have recovered from Covid-19 holding certificates in accordance with the EU Covid-19 digital certificate must be exempted from travel-related testing or quarantine during the first 180 days following a positive PCR test.
Those with a valid test certificate in accordance with the EU Digital Covid certificate should be exempted from possible quarantine requirements. The Commission proposes a standard validity period for the tests: 72 hours for PCR tests and, when accepted by a Member State, 48 hours for rapid antigen tests.
* Member States should reinstate travel measures if the epidemiological situation deteriorates rapidly or when a high prevalence of variants of concern or interest is reported.
According to the scheme, the criteria included:
Travelers from green areas: no restrictions
Travelers from the orange zones: Member States may require a pre-departure test (rapid antigen or PCR).
Travelers from red zones: Member States may require travelers to be quarantined unless they have a pre-departure test (rapid antigen or PCR).
Travelers from dark red areas: non-essential travel should be strongly discouraged. Testing and quarantine requirements remain.
She said that to ensure family unity, children traveling with parents should be excluded from quarantine when parents do not need to quarantine, for example due to vaccination.
Children under 6 years of age should also be excluded from travel-related testing.
The Commission proposes to adjust the thresholds of the map of the European Center for Disease Control in view of the epidemiological situation and progress in vaccination.
For the areas marked in orange the proposal is to increase the Covid -19 cumulative notice rate threshold for 14 days from 50 to 75.
Similarly, for red areas the proposal is to adjust the threshold range from the current 50-150 to the new 75-150.
The EU statement said that “in addition, the Commission calls for further efforts to ensure the smooth dissemination of the EU Digital Covid certificate.
“To this end, Member States should make use of, as far as possible, the existing possibilities under national law to begin issuing EU Digital Covid certificates already before the entry into force of the Basic Regulation on 1 July.
“Where national law provides for the verification of Covid-19 Certificates, holders of an EU Digital Covid 19 Certificate can now use it when traveling.
“The Commission will support this process by launching the central part of the EU Digital Certificate COVID, the EU gateway that holds the public keys needed to verify an EU Digital Covid Certificate tomorrow.
Visit our Covid-19 vaccine panel for updates on the Coronavirus vaccination schedule and case rate Ireland
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]