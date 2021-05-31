Only children under 6 are exempt from Covid testing for trips abroad under the new EU rules

Only children under 6 are exempt from Testing if they wish to travel abroad with their parents according to updated EU rules today.

he needs tests will increase the cost of a holiday if they should be PCR tests.

EU countries may bring an emergency holiday for foreign travel if their Covid-19 situation deteriorates rapidly or when a high prevalence of variants of concern or interest is reported.

Vacation is allowed according to the European Commission plans for a Covid digital certification to start summer travel.

According to the updated conditions:

* Persons holding vaccination certificates in accordance with the EU Digital Covid-19 certificate should be exempted from travel-related testing or quarantine 14 days after receiving the last dose.

This should also cover people who have had a confirmed case of the virus and received a vaccine dose.

When Member States accept vaccination evidence in order to waive restrictions on free movement in other situations, for example after the first dose in a 2-dose series, they must also accept, under the same conditions, certificates vaccination for a Covid-19 vaccine.

* Persons who have recovered from Covid-19 holding certificates in accordance with the EU Covid-19 digital certificate must be exempted from travel-related testing or quarantine during the first 180 days following a positive PCR test.

Those with a valid test certificate in accordance with the EU Digital Covid certificate should be exempted from possible quarantine requirements. The Commission proposes a standard validity period for the tests: 72 hours for PCR tests and, when accepted by a Member State, 48 hours for rapid antigen tests.

* Member States should reinstate travel measures if the epidemiological situation deteriorates rapidly or when a high prevalence of variants of concern or interest is reported.

According to the scheme, the criteria included:

Travelers from green areas: no restrictions

Travelers from the orange zones: Member States may require a pre-departure test (rapid antigen or PCR).

Travelers from red zones: Member States may require travelers to be quarantined unless they have a pre-departure test (rapid antigen or PCR).

Travelers from dark red areas: non-essential travel should be strongly discouraged. Testing and quarantine requirements remain.

She said that to ensure family unity, children traveling with parents should be excluded from quarantine when parents do not need to quarantine, for example due to vaccination.

Children under 6 years of age should also be excluded from travel-related testing.

The Commission proposes to adjust the thresholds of the map of the European Center for Disease Control in view of the epidemiological situation and progress in vaccination.

For the areas marked in orange the proposal is to increase the Covid -19 cumulative notice rate threshold for 14 days from 50 to 75.

Similarly, for red areas the proposal is to adjust the threshold range from the current 50-150 to the new 75-150.

The EU statement said that “in addition, the Commission calls for further efforts to ensure the smooth dissemination of the EU Digital Covid certificate.

“To this end, Member States should make use of, as far as possible, the existing possibilities under national law to begin issuing EU Digital Covid certificates already before the entry into force of the Basic Regulation on 1 July.

“Where national law provides for the verification of Covid-19 Certificates, holders of an EU Digital Covid 19 Certificate can now use it when traveling.

“The Commission will support this process by launching the central part of the EU Digital Certificate COVID, the EU gateway that holds the public keys needed to verify an EU Digital Covid Certificate tomorrow.