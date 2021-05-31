Gauteng hospitals were left without water as the power outage gripped Rand Water

Johannesburg Several Gauteng hospitals were left without water when Rand Water experienced a power outage that affected water supply in many parts of the province.

Power failure was reported on Sunday resulting in poor reservoirs and affecting water supply at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Leratong, Helen Joseph as well as Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

The Gauteng Department of Health said it remains concerned about ongoing water outages as they negatively affect service delivery at their health facilities.

Spokeswoman Kwara Kekana said they had engaged over the past week with various actors, including Joburg Water, Rand Water and the Gauteng Infrastructure Development Department, to find a lasting solution to the ongoing water supply problem.

As a temporary measure, measures are always taken to supply the affected facilities with water tanks.

However, given that health facilities require a lot of water to perform various services and the need for a stable water supply, the measure of the stop gap only allows the provision of limited service.

Kekana said the management of Rahima Moosa as well as Helen Joseph last week had tried to alleviate some of the pressures from the two most affected facilities by transferring some of the patients to other hospitals and also by performing some of their theatrical surgeries in sister hospitals.

As of this morning (Monday) parts of Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital are without water, with low pressure in some areas while the water supply of Leratong Hospital has been restored, albeit with low pressure.

The department would like to express its gratitude to the good Samaritans who continue to work closely with some of the facilities to provide temporary relief.

We continue to urge our communities and patients to be patient with us as various government agencies work to find sustainable solutions to the prevailing challenges that are beyond our core mandate. This will allow the Gauteng Department of Health to focus on providing clinical care to patients, Kekana said.

IOL