International
Jasmine Hartin will be charged with the death of Belize police officer Henry Jemmott
According to a report, a British billionaire bride is expected to be charged Monday with the death of a Belize police officer.
Jasmine Hartin, 38, a U.S. citizen who is married to the son of politically connected businessman Lord Michael Ashcroft, is being held Friday morning shooting for the death of San Pedro Superintendent Henry Jemmott.
Jemmott’s sister, Marie Jemmott Tzul, 55, told Daily Mail on Sunday evening that Hartin will be charged with his death.
“I got a call. “I was informed that she would be charged tomorrow, but they did not say what she would be charged with,” Tzul told the news.
Hartin and Jemmott were drinking and escorting to a pier before his body was found swimming in the water with a bullet wound to the head and his service weapon nearby, police said.
The suspect had “blood on her arms and clothes” before being arrested, according to sun.
She initially refused to cooperate with investigators and sought her lawyer, said Belize police commissioner Chester Williams.
An unconfirmed local TV report suggested Hartin would be charged with murder after she told authorities the Glock pistol went accidentally while handing it to Jemmott, 42, the Daily Mail reported.
She told investigators she was giving Jemmott a massage before the fanatical accident, according to media reports, which quoted local news reports.
A police officer who responded to the scene suggested that Jemmott fell on Hart after he was shot – and then dived into the water when she pushed him, the Daily Mail reported.
I did not see the news because I am very overwhelmed and devastated by my brother’s death, Tzul, a retired social worker, told.
I can not speculate whether they will release her on bail or she will stay in jail because I do not know the charge yet, she said.
What I would say to Jasmine is, Give family closure. Tell us what happened. We want to know for the good of our family. He was my only brother, Tzul continued.
He had five children and a partner for 14 years. Every time I look at my granddaughters and grandchildren I break down and cry. Please tell us what happened, she added.
The Jemmotts family has dismissed suggestions that he took his own life – despite claims he was experiencing marital problems.
Another sister, Cherry Jemmott, a police surveillance assistant, told the Daily Mail: My brother would never kill himself. He had his plans. In September he was to be promoted to the old superintendent and he would be transferred to another unit. My brother is a very tall cop and with a big dream.
She added: He had a gunshot wound to the ear as an assassination attempt. He is so capable after 24 years [as an officer], he would never have left his guard down. He was a senior cop. I do not know how he released his guard to be shot with his gun.
Meanwhile, Jemmott’s granddaughter Renisha Martinez wrote on Facebook that she knows for sure that he would never commit suicide.
He was killed and we need justice. That man loved his job so much that he did not even take a day off! Wrote Martinez, according to the Daily Mail.
First and foremost my Uncle is a dedicated man when it comes to his work. He is a caring and supportive father, uncle and friend. He wanted to be out and work hard. He believed that hard work came with a lot of discipline.
She added: My uncle was a great man in my eyes and anyone else who knows him would feel how I feel.
Hartin, who lives in Belize with her husband Andrew Ashcroft, is the director of lifestyle and experience at the Alaia Belize resort where she was staying before Jemmotts’s death.
Her father-in-law is Belize’s former ambassador to the United Nations and his lawyer, the country’s former attorney general, reportedly visited Hart in jail on Saturday.
