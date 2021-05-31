Western envoys urge Juba to investigate the attack on aid workers





By Garang Malak Western diplomats in South Sudan are calling on the unity government to investigate the looting and killing of humanitarian workers in the country. In a joint statement, heads of diplomatic missions from Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States authorities to bring the perpetrators to the rescue after the killing of aid workers. . Turkey also supported the statement. In recent weeks, direct attacks on humanitarian workers have taken place in Renk, Jamjang, Gumuruk, Tori and Panyijiar. Humanitarian workers have endured brutal beatings, assaults, robberies in their ranks, roadside ambushes as they travel in clearly marked NGO convoys and the tragic death of two health workers. South Sudan aid workers and their families suffer the burden of these targeted attacks, and South Sudan remains tragically one of the most dangerous places to be an aid worker with 126 aid workers killed while providing critical services since 2013. read the statement. Donors said killings, brutal beatings, roadside ambushes including shootings and large-scale looting of emergency supplies in recent weeks across South Sudan have endangered life-saving aid and essential services, disrupting distribution of aid to the most vulnerable and especially those at risk of starvation. The violence in Gumuruk not only resulted in loss of life, including humanitarian staff, but also looting of supplies and destruction of facilities. According to preliminary estimates, the losses are estimated at over $ 550,000 and included urgent food rations and food supplies to South Sudan people already on the brink of starvation. proclamation They said such losses would further exacerbate the precarious situation for people already on the brink of disaster. We urge local and regional government authorities and key individuals to facilitate access to assistance for those in need, ending this vicious cycle of violence by ensuring the safety and security of workers and humanitarian assets, and including an urgent dialogue with donors for this end Investigate all reported incidents to ensure an end to violence and retaliatory attacks and support local dialogues and peace processes as the way forward, and holding the perpetrators accountable and ending impunity, they said. Allow the UN mission and the ceasefire monitoring body unrestricted access to all areas concerned to be able to exercise their mandates to protect civilians and monitor the ceasefire. On May 12, armed bandits shot a humanitarian worker between Chukudum and Camp 15 when the convoy she was traveling in was attacked by unidentified assailants. The aid worker later died as a result of the injuries. The convoy included vehicles operated by Cordaid and Save the Children International. The deceased, identified as Clara Amono, worked for Cordaid as a Reproductive Health Specialist. Last week, the International Rescue Committee suspended its operations in Unity State Ganyel Payam following the death of Dr. Louis Edward. The aid worker was killed Friday at a primary health care center in Panyijiar County. His killers have not yet been arrested. The main World Food Program (WFP) warehouse in South Sudan The Pibor Administrative Area was also looted by armed groups. The warehouse had nutritional and nutritional value in the amount of one month for 33,000 people. In another incident, over 550 tonnes of food were looted or destroyed in Gumuruk County of Pibor Administrative Zone in early May.

