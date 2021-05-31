Proposed bill to change the law on cigarettes, tobacco products to aggravate the labor crisis: FAIFA





The proposed COTPA changes will exacerbate the unemployment crisis among COVID-19, he added. The proposed bill to change the law regarding cigarettes and other tobacco products will exacerbate the unemployment crisis between the second wave of COVID-19 and the livelihoods of millions of small shop and kirana shop owners in the game, the body said. of FAIFA farmers on Monday. FAIFA, which claims to represent farmers and workers of commercial harvest farms in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat, also said that the proposed bill on COTPA (Cigarettes and other tobacco products), 2020 if implemented will have a “further detrimental effect on the livelihoods of FCV (Flue Cured Virginia) farmers who cannot grow any other rewarding crops in their arid and arid regions”. The COTPA amendment proposed by the Ministry of Health does not allow the retail sale of cheap cigarettes, prohibits the sale of tobacco products to persons under 21, imposes controls on advertising and promotion in the store, among others. “The livelihoods of millions of small shop and kirana shop owners are at risk as they try to make a living during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” FAIFA President Javare Gowda said in a statement.

