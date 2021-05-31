Ontario reports under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in almost 3 months





Ontario is reporting 916 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the first time the number of cases has been less than 1,000 in almost three months. The total province now stands at 531,459. The number of Monday cases is also the lowest daily increase since mid-February (when 847 new cases were registered on February 17). On Sunday, 1,033 new cases were registered and 1,057 on Saturday. According to the moon report, 226 cases were registered in Toronto, 165 in the Peel Region, 85 in York, 67 in Durham, 52 in Hamilton and 50 in Ottawa. All other local public health units reported less than 50 new cases in the provincial report. The death toll in the province has risen to 8,757 while 13 more deaths were recorded. Read more: Ontario to move to replace chief health officer The story goes down the ad As of 8 a.m. Sunday, more than 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. This marked an increase of over 97,747 vaccines in the last day. There are more than 706,000 people fully vaccinated with two doses. Meanwhile, 510,135 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 96 percent of known cases. Resolved issues rose by 1,707 from the day before. There were more resolved cases than new cases on Monday. Active cases in Ontario now stand at 12,567 lower than the day before when it was at 13,371, and it is down from May 24 when it was at 20,038. At the height of the second wave of the coronavirus in January, active cases reached just over 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases reached 43,000. Trends BJ Thomas, singer of ‘Hooked on a Feeling,’ died at 78 years old

Why did Canada’s two biggest blasts at the COVID-19 workplace become so big, so fast? The story goes down the ad The government said 18,226 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There are currently a backlog of 7,087 tests awaiting results. A total of 15,144,303 tests have been completed since the beginning of the pandemic. The positive of the test for Monday was 4.3 percent. This figure is slightly higher than that of Sunday at 4.2 percent, but is lower than last week when it was 6.4 percent. Ontario reported that 731 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 (less than 18 from the previous day) with 617 patients in intensive care units (reduced by three) and 382 patients in the ICU on a ventilator (reduced by 35). Overall, hospital admissions have been declining since the peak of the third wave in April. More to come. The story goes down the ad See the link » <br />

