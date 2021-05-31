International
Pakistani journalist Mir takes to air after military blast | Media News
Islamabad, Pakistan Prominent Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir has been removed from the air just days after he spoke out against the country’s army in a protest against an attack on another journalist.
Mir told Al Jazeera that he has been informed that he will not host Capital Talk on Geo News from Monday evening.
Only the management of Geo told me that I will not host the show, said Mir.
They said there is a lot of pressure [after the statements at the protest last week]. They did not say where it was coming from.
Specifying a reason for the move, Geo Newss management confirmed to Al Jazeera that Mir had been removed from the air and would not be hosting the show.
Informed sources told Al Jazeera that Geo News had been pressured to fire [Mir].
Last week, Pakistani independent journalist Asad Ali Toor, known for his critical coverage of the country’s government and army, was attacked at his home in Islamabad by three unidentified men who beat him and warned him of his work.
In his speech at the protest against the attack in Islamabad on Friday, Mir had threatened to identify those responsible for a wave of recent attacks on journalists in Pakistan. He used some terms to imply the involvement of the Pakistani army and appointed Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
“If you are entering our homes to attack us, well, we can not enter your homes because you have tanks and guns, but we can make things public, things from inside your homes,” Mir said in protest, alluding. in the involvement of armies.
In 2014, Mir survived a gun attack by unidentified assailants shortly after he hosted an episode of his program focusing on alleged rights violations by the military in southwestern Balochistan province.
The space is shrinking completely. In fact, Id says it ‘s over. You are not even allowed to speak while you are not on duty, said Iqbal Khattak, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) representative in Pakistan and head of the media rights group Freedom Network, in response to Mir being taken over the air.
I think we have rightly proved that the state and the government are putting pressure on us to influence the editorial independence of certain media houses.
Khattak said the threats against journalists were specifically aimed at those who reported critically on the government and the military.
Journalists who are critical of government policies are under pressure, and those who say everything is fine have no issues with their safety and security.
Involvement of ISIs
Toor, who was attacked on Wednesday, said in a police report that one of his attackers identified himself as belonging to the Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), the country’s main intelligence agency.
On Saturday, the Pakistani government called the charge a well-thought-out plot.
The Pakistani military has run the country directly for nearly half of its 74-year history, and critics say it continues to exercise control over many aspects of Prime Minister Imran Khans’s government.
In 2019, an Al Jazeera investigation found that journalists, editors and managers at news organizations across the country reported that their work was being censored by the government and the military by targeting their news organizations using financial means.
In July 2020, well-known TV news director Matiullah Jan was abducted from outside a school in Islamabad. Jan said he was blindfolded, closed his teeth, tied up and attacked by unidentified assailants during his 12 hours in custody.
In April, senior journalist Absar Alam was shot in the abdomen while out for a walk in Islamabad. Alami survived the attack, with a single assailant seen in security camera footage fleeing the scene.
No arrests have been made in any case.
In January, the BBC was forced to suspend the broadcasting of a daily news bulletin order due to interference with its editorial content.
The BBC has banned the broadcasting of news bulletins in Urdu through Pakistan-based AAJ TV.
For details: https://t.co/57FQWSWtR5 pic.twitter.com/10TQkhNtJx
BBC News (@BBCUrdu) January 15, 2021
The Pakistani media, which has a long tradition of being very lively, has become a priority target for the country’s deep state, a euphemism for the military and the ISI, and the considerable degree of control they exercise over the civilian executive, the observer says. of RSF media rights.
The influence of this military institution, which cannot stand on independent journalism, has increased dramatically since Imran Khan became prime minister in July 2018.
Pakistan ranks ninth in the Committee to Protect Journalists of the Global Impunity Index, with at least 15 unsolved murders of journalists.
In 2021, the country was ranked 145th out of 180 countries in the RSFs World Press Freedom Index.
The government denies involvement in attacks on journalists or censorship of the press, with Prime Minister Khan often reiterating his claim that the media in Pakistan is independent.
Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry did not respond to an Al Jazeera request for comment, but last week denied the existence of press censorship in the country while also accusing journalists of fabricating attack allegations to obtain immigration to other countries.
