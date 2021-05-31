Emirates extends flight suspension to India until the end of June

Emirates has extended the suspension of passenger flights from India until June 30. The UAE carrier has suspended all inbound flights from India since April 24 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases across the country. The airline had recently announced plans to lift the ban on June 14 before deciding to extend it.

The flight ban to India was extended until June 30

With COVID-19 still wreaking havoc across India, Emirates has decided to extend its ban on all inbound flights from India until June 30th. The flight ban has been in effect since April 24 and was extended on May 5 by the UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

Emirates announced last week that it would lift the ban on June 14 before today’s extension. Middle East rival Etihad Airways has also announced it will lift its ban on June 14 and looks set to remain until that date. The UAE government has not yet provided an update of its own, so it is unclear whether the Etihad will be able to welcome travelers from India until June 14th.

According to a statement on its official website,

Emirates has suspended passenger flights from India in effect from 24 April 2021 to 30 June 2021. Furthermore, travelers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point in the UAE . “

More delays for migrant workers

Many foreigners have been stranded in India since the ban was introduced in April, unable to return to their jobs and families in the UAE. There are believed to be over 2.5 million Indians living in the UAE, making up 27% of the country’s total population. The extension of the ban will cause further inconvenience to those who have not been able to enter the country for months.

However, there are exceptions to the ban. According to Emirates,

UAE nationals, UAE Gold Visa holders and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the published protocols of Covid19 magazine will be excluded from travel.

There are other ways around banning those who have the time and financial means. Some initially registered private jets due to a lack of planned commercial services, before the UAE authorities cheated. Others have made long and expensive trips to other countries to wait for it for 14 days before flying to the UAE.

Quoted in Khaleej TimesRaheesh Babu, general manager of the travel agency Musafir.com, said,

The most popular route at the moment is through Tashkent, Uzbekistan. People are spending 15 days in quarantine in the city and then returning to the UAE. It’s not a convenient trip, but people are getting frustrated. They can lose their job if they stay longer.

Cases are falling in India

Despite a gradual decline in new cases since the beginning of May, India still sees over 150,000 new cases every day, up from 400,000 at the beginning of the month. Emirates has likely decided that the cases are still too high to allow an influx of passengers from India within two weeks.

Simple Flying reported last week on the EK 501 flight from Mumbai to Dubai, operated by a 427-seat Boeing 777-300ER, which carried only one passenger due to restrictions. On Sunday, another flight from Kochi to Dubai carried only two families on a 360-seat plane. Families on board had UAE Golden Visas and were allowed to sit in any place they wished.

