Thailand reports recorded cases of the virus; delays Bangkok relief





BANGKOK Thailand is redoubled its efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus in labor camps, factories and markets as the number of new cases reported rose to its highest level on Monday. A government spokesman said public health authorities met with labor and industry officials to discuss better ways to curb infections that are concentrated in crowded, high-risk places. The government announced a record 5,485 new cases Monday, with nearly 2,000 in jail. Confirmed deaths rose by 19, bringing the total to 1,031 since the start of the pandemic. Concern over rising numbers prompted the government to cancel a plan by the Bangkok governor to ease some pandemic restrictions in the capital, including the reopening of parks. The plan, which would take effect on Tuesday, will be postponed for 14 days. Thailand had managed to keep the blasts largely under control, at great economic cost especially for tourism because foreign visitors were largely barred from entering the country. That changed in early April, when a bunch of issues centered on bars and clubs in Bangkok spread as many people traveled during the Thai New Year holiday week. Ad The total number of confirmed cases has now increased to 159,792, of which 82% occurred during the last wave. Many of the cases are concentrated in prisons, housing for construction workers, factories, slums, and low-income housing areas. Last week, workers protested conditions at the factory where they were working in Petchaburi, in central Thailand. The photos posted online showed quarantine workers in a large, empty building, with blankets placed in rows on a concrete floor. The Cal-Comp Electronics plant (Thailand), one of the largest suppliers of electronics to major companies such as Western Digital, Seagate, Hewlett Packard and Panasonic, closed for 14 days starting May 21 and as of Friday had reported 3,730 confirmed cases. Ad Ad

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos