What you need to know about traveling to Europe this summer

(CNN) In non-pandemic summers, both continental Europe and the United Kingdom attract crowds of tourists from all over the world. Last summer, they could not get there. This summer many should be able to, though the tangle of entry requirements will vary by country and may change quickly.

Here is a guide to help you determine where and when you can go on holiday this summer in the 27 member states of the European Union and in non-EU European countries.

When will I be able to go?

This will vary by the place visited and the place of the traveler. Across Europe and the UK, entry conditions and requirements vary from country to country, as does time. The EU is trying to create more universal demands for tourism, but each country retains sovereign power to control its borders in an emergency.

There are now eight countries on the EU “White List”, a list of places whose citizens are allowed to make non-essential trips (such as holiday trips) to the European Union. As of May 6, when the last list was released, the countries on the White List were Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and China. This list is expected to be updated soon and may include the United States.

Tents on a beach in Agia Pelagia on the Greek island of Crete were ready for tourists on May 14, 2021. Greece has eased restrictions on some international visitors while EU-wide policies are still being finalized. LOUISA GOULIAMAKI / AFP / AFP through Getty Images

On 20 May, the EU also adopted a “guide”, or recommendation that would allow vaccinated travelers from outside the EU to go to Europe; details are expected to be finalized by the end of June. The guide will give each country an “emergency braking” mechanism that would close the borders if there was a new Covid-19 blast, either at the passenger destination or at the country of origin.

While policies across the EU are still being finalized, a number of European countries have opened or will soon open their borders to non-European travelers under certain conditions; these include Greece, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey and Iceland.

Meanwhile, England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales – the four UK countries that are no longer part of the EU – have each set their own criteria for tourist travel, which are reviewed every three weeks. These criteria include a red, amber and green system that can bring about a different quarantine and tests, depending on the traveler’s place of birth.

What test will be required to show that I have been fully vaccinated and properly?

In May the EU approved the concept of an “EU Digital Covid Certificate” for its citizens, proposing that it be in force until 1 July. This would digitally prove that the certificate holder had been fully vaccinated with an EU-approved vaccine (AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer), had been cured by Covid-19, or had tested negative for it.

Although it is hoped that Americans will eventually be able to digitally provide the same information when traveling to Europe in order to gain access there, it is unclear when and how this will happen, in part because the US government has not created a similar digital system Currently, it seems that Americans may be able to offer alternative types of evidence, such as their paper vaccination card, for EU travel.

A super moon is placed behind the Eiffel Tower in Paris on April 27, 2021. France has also eased restrictions for some overseas visitors. Sam Tarling / Getty Images

Will I need a Covid-19 test?

A Covid-19 test request will depend entirely on where you are going. For example, from now on, England requires some visitors to test before and after arrival. Italy now allows passengers to visit “Covid-tested flights” from the US, Canada, Japan and the United Arab Emirates; passengers on these flights must test for Covid-19 before departure and upon arrival in Italy, as well as on departure from Italy.

Anyone aged 2 and over who flies back to the United States will need a test within three days of taking off or prove they have recovered from Covid-19.

Can I book now, before the rules are finalized?

You can certainly, though thoroughly research the cancellation and refund policies of any airline, hotel, tour operator or attraction you are considering before booking, in case anything changes – to your health or to the pandemic situation in the country your own or the place you are visiting – this will prompt you to cancel your trip.

Jennifer Tombaugh, president of Tauck, a Connecticut-based tour operator that specializes in traveling to Europe, says travelers can “absolutely book now, though they need to make sure they have a very good understanding of cancellation rates and any restrictions.” It is very important that you read the fine print, understand what payment is required when, what is refundable and what is not. A knowledgeable, affiliated tour operator or travel agent can help you with this. “.

How soon will the destinations be booked after new rules are announced?

This will depend on the destination and whether it is already accepting tourists, for example, from other European countries, the United States or Asia.

Greece, which has allowed certain tourists since mid-April, is a popular destination that will probably be booked soon. So is Portugal, which ended a ban on British tourists earlier this month (May).

It will probably be easier to book a vacation in a large European or British city, where many hotel rooms will be available, than in a small resort town with limited accommodation options.

People visit the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona on May 29, 2021. Spain plans to expand entry for vaccinated travelers in June. Josep Lago / AFP via Getty Images

How difficult will it be to book a reasonably priced flight to Europe?

Terry Dale, president and chief executive of the American Tour Operators Association, suggests “booking now – if you’re serious, get a local holder.”

Both he and Eduardo Santander, executive director and chief executive officer of the European Travel Commission, a non-profit organization representing European national tourist offices, expect there may be a lack of capacity on flights to Europe, as travel has been such an influx. and it is not easy for carriers to respond quickly to increasing demand.

However, Craig Jenks, an expert on the transatlantic airline market, believes that if “booking closer, there will be opportunities” somewhere, due to the imbalance between supply and demand. He suggests monitoring flights on websites like Google, Expedia and Travelocity.

Will I be able to cancel if there is a renewed shutdown or other unforeseen event?

This will depend entirely on the travel provider – such as an airline, hotel or tour operator – that you have booked. Although most airlines have been very flexible about not enforcing cancellation or booking fares during the pandemic, and some have even eliminated certain change fares, it is unclear how long their flexibility will last if air travel demand continues to strengthen.

Travel agents encourage the purchase of travel insurance: Several policies are now available that provide coverage for pandemic-related outages, such as Covid-related cancellation, Covid medical coverage, and additional accommodation or transportation.

Will I be able to visit more than one country in Europe, whether I am traveling by land or by some type of cruise ship?

This situation is ongoing, as vaccine programs open, allowing borders to open, and new variants are discovered, which close the borders down. When the EU reaches agreement on standards for reopening and uses the Digital Covid Certificate, intra-European travel should be relatively easy and possible.

But from now on, for example, Americans can go to Greece without quarantine, but they can not visit Germany or the Netherlands. If you are working with a tour operator or cruise line, he or she will have the latest information on intra-European travel.

Will I have to be tested or quarantined when I return to my country?

This will depend entirely on the regulations of your country of birth. As mentioned, almost all air travelers entering the US are required to prove before arrival or prove they have been recovered by Covid.

What are the best sources of information to help me plan my trip?

Rihap.Europa.EU is an EU-maintained website that provides an overview of the health situation in European countries and information on various restrictions in the country, including quarantine and testing requirements for travelers, and on applications for tracking and alerting contacts. mobile coronavirus.

Sherpa The website is a Toronto-based independent resource that provides the latest information on travel documentation and requirements worldwide.

Website of European Travel Commission provides links to specific Covid information for its member countries. Also check the website of any airline you are considering booking for their latest requirements.

Tom Jenkins, chief executive of ETOA, the trade association for European tour operators, believes major European cities have been pumped by the pandemic and will therefore develop. “Europe ‘s service economy is adapting to big changes in demand. However, now is a great time to go there. Michelangelo’ David ‘and da Vinci’ Mona Lisa ‘did not catch Covid and they are feeling very lonely. “

“It will be an exciting and wild time,” Tombaugh predicts. “Expect the unexpected and have a good sense of humor to make the most of the new world of travel we are all discovering.”

Above Photo: Balos Beach and its lagoon on the island of Crete on May 13, 2021. Photo by Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP via Getty Images