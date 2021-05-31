IFFCO introduces the world’s first ‘Nano urea’ to farmers; The main fertilizers set the price at Rs 240 / bottle-India News, Firstpost





New Delhi:Leading cooperative IFFCO on Monday introduced the world’s first “Nano Urea” to farmers around the world and its production will begin in June. The autochthonous Nano Urea is in liquid form and is priced at Rs 240 per 500 ml bottle, which is 10 per cent cheaper than the cost of a conventional urea bag, she said. Nano urea will be available to farmers through its collaborative sales and marketing channel in addition to IFFCO e-commerce platform www.iffcobazar.in. The product was presented at the 50th annual IFFCO General Meeting held online-offline. “IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid is easy on farmers ‘pockets and will be effective in increasing farmers’ incomes. A 500 ml bottle of Nano Urea will replace at least one conventional urea bag. Therefore, it will reduce the cost of inputs for farmers, “Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd said in a statement. Production of Nano Urea will begin in June and its commercial expansion will begin shortly thereafter, he said. Highlighting the benefits of the new product, IFFCO said it is a sustainable plant nutrition solution that enhances the balanced soil nutrition program by reducing excessive urea use and making crops stronger, healthier and protecting them from the effect of accommodation. Nano urea has been developed to replace the conventional urea and can limit the demand of the same by at least 50 percent. Contains 40,000 parts per million (ppm) of Nitrogen in a 500 ml bottle, which is equivalent to the impact of the nitrogen nutrient provided by a conventional urea bag, she said. Since it is in a bottle form it will significantly reduce the cost of logistics and storage. Further, the new product would help reduce soil, water and air pollution, in addition to addressing global warming, he added. According to IFFCO, Nano urea is included in the Government Order on Fertilizer Control after field tests were undertaken under the National Agricultural Research System (NARS), 20 ICAR research institutes, State Agricultural Universities and Krishi Vighyana Kendras in 43 cultures. To prove its effectiveness, about 11,000 field trials of farmers were undertaken in more than 94 crops across India and the results showed an average increase of 8 per cent in crop yields, she said. Nano Urea Liquid was developed indigenously through proprietary technology at IFFCO’s Nano Biotechnology Research Center (NBRC) in Kalol, Gujarat.

