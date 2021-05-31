International
How teachers can use video games to motivate students
If you ask your teens to do their homework they will find a thousand other things to do. But put them in front of a video game, and they will focus on it for hours. How exactly do game designers create this kind of commitment? And what if we applied these principles in teaching?
I am a teacher, father of teenagers and myself a casual video game player. I know university professors scold him, with reason, violence some of these games promote. Others point to the issue of video game addiction.
However, these criticisms ignore the strengths and potential of the video game world, including its ability to engage young people in complex and challenging tasks.
Watching my teens play video games for hours tells me that video game designers understand something that my fellow teachers and I did not understand!
In my teaching assignments, this question has taken a more concrete form: I wonder if it is possible to make distance learning courses more dynamic by incorporating some elements of video game culture into them.
The age of gamification
Others have asked the same question. Gamification is an established research area in university pedagogy. In general, this refers to a range of approaches and teaching tools that use both video game mechanisms and their ability to stimulate student engagement.
These pedagogical approaches use “game-based mechanics, game aesthetics and thinking to engage people, motivate action, foster learning and solve problems”
We can assume that university students are more naturally engaged and more passionate about the subject to begin with. Above all, everyone chose their field of study. But my answer to that is: it depends on the course.
When I first started teaching, I gave a course in ethics and professionalism. It was a compulsory course in engineering program, and far from being a popular program.
As a start, the lecturers assigned to this task, all trained in philosophy, tried to give a course in applied ethics aimed at the concrete difficulties of science and engineering professionals (engineers, surveyors, chemists, agronomists).
Students were resistant to content that seemed highly theoretical, even detached from the reality of their future profession. So what does it take to create an exciting course that engages these students?
I did not know much about my students, other than the fact that they belonged to one age group (19-23) who regularly plays video games. What if the key to their engagement was hidden in the keyboards of the games they spent the evenings with?
Games as a tool for engagement
Engagement is a concept that has been present in the academic literature for over 70 years. Hasht become a policy anchor for many educational institutions. Student engagement is associated with several benefits: increased student satisfaction, perseverance, and academic performance.
Some researchers use commitment to evaluate instructor performance, or even institutional excellence. Over the years, I have gradually adopted new tools to make the course more interesting, engaging and stimulating, both for the students and for their teacher.
Trophies, symbols and rewards
One of these tools has proven to be particularly exciting and helps increase my students’ engagement: a system of trophies, symbols and rewards inspired by the world of video games.
Designed with the help of the “Center de services en l’information de l’information et en pdagogie (CSTIP)” at Laval University, the system is presented in the form of an application. The mechanics and style are similar to the “achievement” and “trophy” systems commonly found on the two most popular video game consoles (Xbox and PlayStation).
This reward system encourages behaviors such as active participation, participation, humor, creativity, usefulness, team spirit, leadership, and curiosity. As our educational institutions promote these behaviors in their rhetoric and policies, in practice, these behaviors are difficult to recognize through traditional assessments and grading systems.
Completion of ‘levels’
Trophies and achievements are used in video games to reward the player’s efforts and to track and measure progress. For example, when a player completes a level, discovers a new power, or eliminates an enemy, they receive a trophy. These systems also encourage players to explore elements of the game, which they might otherwise ignore or ignore.
For example, exploring all the nuclear shelters in Fallout, visiting all the brothels at Grand Theft Auto, or buying paintings in Florence and Venice in the Assassin’s Creed universe all require a lot of time, patience and effort. Each of these uses is rewarded with a trophy or achievement, depending on the keyboard being used.
The sum of these bonuses also allows players to compare themselves to other players. All of these tasks and mechanics can be transposed into a learning context: exploring new content, succeeding in a difficult task, actively participating, completing a series of specific tasks, and so on.
To systematize and categorize the trophies and rewards associated with my student engagement, I withdrew from the following five categories identified in a study on this topic:
- Express (create, build, decorate)
- Explore (try, experiment, research)
- Compete (excel, succeed, stand out)
- Collaborate (share, help, collaborate)
- Identify (get to know yourself, get to know yourself, socialize with a group)
When a student demonstrates any of the first four categories of engagement through his or her actions or attitude, they win a trophy. Each trophy is accompanied by a short note from the teacher congratulating the student on his or her “achievement” with a promise that they will receive bonus grades at the end of the course.
The last category (identification) is presented as a table of leaders and winners in each category. The graph shows students their most successful engagement category and their profile. There are four profiles in the game: the expression profile; explorer profile; competition profile and cooperation profile.
Here are some examples of trophies. A student who attends 90 percent of their classes receives the “My Body Was There” trophy. Students who participate more than 20 times in the discussion board receive the “Forum Addict” trophy.
Some trophies aim at peer support and team spirit, such as the Medical AssistanceMedic trophy. Undoubtedly trophies are also awarded for academic performance, including the “Captain America” trophy (for an A + grade). My course offers several dozen trophies, symbols and prizes. The best students earn about 30 of them. And they do all this for a maximum of five bonus marks!
The effort that these students are willing to make for some trophies is impressive. While the average number of visits to a course site is around 100 per semester, some students make over 1,000 visits to this course site. On discussion boards many students admit to being associated with winning trophies. Others write to me asking for a list of all trophies, badges and awards. Not all students try to win trophies, but students as a whole are having a little more fun. And so is their teacher!
