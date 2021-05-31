Military drones may have attacked people for the first time without being instructed, the UN report says





The military drone may have autonomously attacked people for the first time without being instructed to do so, according to a recent report by the UN Security Council. The report, published in Mars, claimed that the quadcopter AI boy Kargu-2 manufactured by the Turkish military technology company STM, attacked soldiers retreating loyal to Libyan General Khalifa Haftar. Report with 548 pages by the UN Security Council Panel of Experts on Libya did not go into detail on whether there were any deaths due to the incident, but raises questions about whether global efforts to stop the killing of autonomous robots before they are built could be in vain. During the year the UN-recognized National Accord Government pushed the Haftar Allied Forces (HAF) behind the Libyan capital Tripoli and the drone may have been in operation since January 2020, experts noted. The logistics convoys and withdrawal of the HAF were then fired and engaged at a distance from unmanned aerial vehicles or lethal autonomous weapon systems such as the STMKargu-2, the UN report noted. Recommended Cargo is an obscure drone that uses machine learning-based object classification to select and engage targets, according to STM, and also has multiple capabilities that allow 20 drones to work together. The deadly autonomous weapon systems were programmed to attack targets without requiring a data link between the operator and the ammunition: in fact, a real fire, forget and find capability, experts write in the report. Many robotics and AI researchers in the past, including Elon Musk, and several other prominent personalities such as Stephen Hawking and Noam Chomsky have called for a ban on “autonomous offensive weapons,” such as those with the potential to seek and kill. special people based on their programming. Experts have warned that the data used to train these autonomous killer robots to classify and identify objects such as buses, cars and civilians may not be complex enough or powerful enough, and that artificial intelligence (AI) systems could take the wrong lessons. They have also warned of the black box in machine learning, in which the decision-making process in AI systems is often unclear, posing a real danger of fully autonomous military drones executing the wrong targets for reasons that remain difficult to t ‘was decomposed. Zachary Kellenborn, a national security consultant specializing in unmanned aerial vehicles, believes there is a greater risk that something will go wrong when some such autonomous drones communicate and coordinate their actions, such as in a drone clutch. Communication creates cascade error risks in which an error from one unit is shared with another, Kellenborn wrote in the Bulletin. If someone is killed in an autonomous attack, it is likely to represent a first known historical case of autonomous weapons based on the artificial intelligence used to kill, he added.

