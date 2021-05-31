Complete list of remaining bank holidays in Scotland for the rest of 2021





The Scots have enjoyed their sunny banking holiday weekend as good weather has finally descended on the country. With experts asking us to meet our friends and family outside of the coronavirus pandemic, many people have flocked to beer gardens and parks in recent days. Today is the fifth banking holiday the Scots have been able to enjoy this year so far – with previous ones including both New Year’s Day and Good Friday. National holidays have been in the lives of people across the UK since the late 19th century.





The term bank leave was coined to indicate the days of the week that banks were closed to trading to seize accounts and regulate bookkeeping. But now people use bank holidays to enjoy going shopping, going out to dinner or meeting loved ones over the three-day weekend. Businesses such as the Post Office, government offices and departments, and banks keep their doors closed during bank holidays. Days can often affect business opening hours that stay open, with early closing time in place at some supermarkets and malls.





May 31st is certainly not the last banking holiday of the year – in fact, there are still four to do before the end of the year. Below is a list of all the bank holidays coming up for the rest of the year and those in pencil for 2022. 2021 August 2 – Summer vacation at the bank November 30 – St. Andrews Day December 27 – Monday after Christmas Day December 28 – the following Tuesday of Boxing Day 2022 January 3 – Monday after New Year's Day January 4 – replacement for January 2 April 15 – Good Friday May 2 – Beginning of May bank holiday June 2 – Bank Holiday in the spring June 3 – Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday August 1 – Summer vacation at the bank November 30 – St. Andrews Day December 26 – Boxing Day December 27 – Tuesday after Christmas Day







