Jeremy Veareys’s comrades call for ministerial intervention after the ax

The head of detectives in Cape Town Western Capes, Major General Jeremy Vearey, has been fired.

Support for the former school teacher, soldier MK, author, poet and father has flooded in from various sectors, including parties, demanding ministerial intervention.

This is according to disciplinary documents which were revealed at the Argus Weekend showing that Vearey was found guilty of misconduct on 27 May.

His dismissal comes after Vearey made degrading posts on Facebook, particularly focusing on National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole between December 2020 and February this year.

The document, which is addressed to the police commissioner, says that after a decision was made, Vearey was officially dismissed on the recommendation of the Eastern Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga.

He reads: On May 27, 2021, I decided to dismiss the employee in connection with Regulation (12) (1) (e) of the Disciplinary Regulation, 2016.

It is further read that Sithole had confirmed the dismissal.

Thanks to the power given to me in connection with Regulation (4) of the South African Police Services Discipline Regulation 2016, I, General Khela John Sithole, confirm the following: Dismissed, confirmed.

The document is dated and signed by Sithole.

Vearey also came into the spotlight after his cell phone was allegedly tapped by crime king Nafiz Modack, who is awaiting his conditional application in Blue Downs Regional Court on June 9.

On February 18, Vearey made a Facebook post with the quote, Time Longer Than the Rope, where he shared a story about Sithole, in which President Cyril Ramaphosa had asked him to submit all documents related to the illegal procurement attempt. .

The messages were apparently made between December 2020 and February this year.

ANC MP Faiez Jacobs, claiming he was not speaking as a party member, but in his personal capacity as a friend of Vearey, stated that the attack on him had lasted for more than a decade and that MK were being punished.

The topic for JV & PJ (Jeremy Vearey and Peter Jacobs), this is just the latest attack on them, Jacobs said today.

They have been the subject of this harassment for the past decade because they refuse to be corrupt. Why are our heroes and generals MK being punished and victimized?

This seems to be a trend in SAPS / Hawks and Ipid – Andre Lincoln, Zelda Holtzman, Anwar Dramat, Gary Kruser, Robert McBride, Peter Jacobs and now Jeremy Vearey.

The main topic, all MK and (those) principles against corruption … I call for ministerial intervention. This national commissioner is currently being investigated for his ability to lead.

Over the weekend, Veareys friend and old friend Michael Jacobs shared the same feelings, declaring it was an attack and an act of propaganda.

National Police Brigade spokesman Vish Naidoo did not respond to Argus weekend questions for official comment today.

Vearey has not received any call or message.

Last week, he said: Please allow me to reiterate that SAPS does not provide details of any internal police process in the public domain.

However, we may consider issuing a media statement depending on the outcome of the disciplinary matters.

Jacobs (Michael) referred to the head of the Ant-Gang Unit Brigadier Andre Lincoln who is facing an internal investigation as he allegedly failed to secure the safety of his commander, Lt. Col. Charl Kinnear, who was killed outside his home. in September last year in Bishop Lavis.

He also appointed former Hawks leader Anwar Dramat and Lieutenant General Peter Jacobs.

The former Chief of Criminal Intelligence was suspended for three months and returned to service after being accused of misconduct for allegedly illegally using a secret fund to register personal protective equipment Covid-19, in total, R1 .5 million.

SACP Western Cape Secretary Benson Ngqentsu said for them this is not simply a matter of employment relationship between employer and employee, as the dismissal of such a high-ranking and distinguished officer has implications for stability and enforcement capacity of the law to fight crime effectively.

Unfortunately, this decision bears all the hallmarks of a harmful orchestrated witch-hunt that has destabilized the police leadership in the province with dire consequences for the crime fighting capacity of the crime.

In terms of the employment relationship, the issue regarding the dismissal of General Veary can be seen as similar to the premeditated dismissal using the dispute procedures to mark the procedural compliance box.

General Vearys’ firm stance on abuse and corruption is not welcomed by discredited law enforcement leadership.

He added that the use of Veareys comments on social media was contrary to the values ​​enshrined in the Rights Act.

Increasingly, draconian rules are being enforced to silence whistleblowers, which has become commonplace in public institutions filled with allegations of abuse and corruption.

Argus weekend