France opens Covid kick for all adults in competition against variants
France on Monday opened COVID-19 vaccines for all adults, a week ahead of Germany, as Europe races to avoid another wave of infections caused by new variants of the virus.
So far, 25.4 million people have received the first vaccine, representing about 38 percent of the population and nearly one in two adults.
To date, people over the age of 50, workers in occupations particularly exposed to the virus, and younger adults with underlying health problems have been given priority.
With the country just beginning to recover from a third severe wave of infections, the government of President Emmanuel Macron is eager to rapidly expand vaccine coverage to slow the spread of variants that could predict a new catastrophe.
Both France and Germany have imposed new travel restrictions from the UK over the past week, to curb the spread of the Indian variant blamed for an increase in cases in parts of Britain.
In a severe blow to the French tourism sector, Britons and other non-EU nationals traveling from the UK to France starting Monday have to give a “compelling” reason to enter the country.
Germany, meanwhile, has set a two-week quarantine for travelers coming from the UK.
Declining reluctance
As the French enjoy a degree of freedom after the reopening of cafes, restaurants and museums two weeks ago, high levels of vaccine reluctance have begun to calm down.
A Cevipof poll conducted in early May showed that 65 percent of adults planned to be vaccinated, up from 48 percent in February.
“I am fully convinced that we will see a lot of people getting vaccinated,” Professor Alain Fischer, an immunologist who chairs the government’s vaccination advisory board, said Monday.
The government hopes the 76.7 million vaccines it is expected to receive in June will help it meet demand.
But with only about 500,000 appointments available each day, many people are forced to travel outside their city or even their region to secure the much-coveted pictures of Pfizer or Moderna.
AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson strokes, which have struggled to find recipients, are only open to those 55 years old, as rare cases of fatal blood clots have occurred in a very small number of vaccinated teens.
‘Quiet summer’?
After a slow start to immunization in January, when criticized as one of Europe’s stalemates, France is aiming to close the gap with its neighbors.
Britain, which has led the vaccine race in Europe, has given nearly 35 million people a first vaccine.
Germany, which like France was slow to score, has also enabled its own immunization machinery in recent weeks.
Over 49 million people in Europe’s most populous country have taken a first hit, representing about 42 percent of the population.
This figure is expected to rise rapidly when vaccines become available to all Germans aged 16 and over from 7 June.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also said that coronavirus strikes will be offered to children over the age of 12 in the country.
In France, a third monthly blockage ending in April has been credited with mitigating a third wave of infections this spring that flared in part due to the spread of the UK variant.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care dropped to less than 3,000 over the weekend, the lowest level since January.
The situation encouraged the government to reopen sidewalk cafes and restaurants after seven months on May 19, along with museums, cinemas, theaters and non-essential shops.
The next phase of easing restrictions comes on June 9, when cafes and restaurants will be allowed to serve customers inside and a nationwide curfew at 9pm returns again at 11am.
“If the decline continues between now and June 9 … we will have a quiet summer,” Arnaud Fontanet, an epidemiologist at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, told the weekly Journal du Dimanche.
So far the coronavirus has claimed 109,431 lives in France.
