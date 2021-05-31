Gun loaded, $ 22K worth of cocaine seized on Bedford bust

Halifax Regional Police have charged three men and a woman following a drug check in Bedford, NS, on Friday morning.

Investigators at the guns and gangs unit in the integrated special enforcement section were involved after police seized a loaded pistol and $ 22,000 in cocaine, police said Monday.

Two police officers in tactical attire and armed with assault rifles stood on the first steps of two town houses within a short distance of each other on Larry Uteck Boulevard, one of the most populated streets in Halifax Regional Commune.

People for early morning jogging and walking their dogs told the CBC they had no idea what was going on.

HRP officers at the scene of a cocaine bust in Bedford on Friday. (Paul Palmeter / CBC)

There were no police vehicles marked at the scene as officers searched areas inside and outside both properties. Some of the officers on stage were wearing shirts with the words “drug unit” on the back.

An 18-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman will appear in court at a later date to face several drug-related charges.

Raheem Munro, 28, is facing two counts of possession of weapons and ammunition in violation of a court order and three counts of violating another court order.

He was previously arrested on two cocaine busts in Halifax in 2017 and 2018.

