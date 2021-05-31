WHO, at the heart of the COVID world’s slow response, may face fluctuations





Geneva (Reuters) – The World Health Organization, at the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic’s slow handling of the worlds, is facing a possible shake-up to prevent future outbreaks after a senior official warned pathogens have the upper hand. Photo Photo: Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) attends a press conference on the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland May 3, 2019. REUTERS / Denis Balibouse Health ministers agreed Monday to study recommendations for ambitious reforms made by independent experts to strengthen the capacity of the UN agency and countries to contain new viruses. According to the resolution presented by the European Union and adopted by consensus, the member states will be resolutely at the forefront of reforms through a one-year process. The new virus has infected more than 170 million people and killed nearly 3.7 million, according to a national official Reuters report. WHO health ministers 194 member states will also meet from November 29 to decide whether to begin negotiations on an international treaty aimed at boosting protection against any future pandemics. WHO Director of Emergencies Mike Ryan welcomed the decisions, telling his annual ministerial assembly: “Right now pathogens have the upper hand, they are appearing more often and often in silence on a planet that is out of balance.” We need to turn what has exposed us to this pandemic, our interconnectedness, we need to turn it into a force, he said. The decisions were adopted at a plenary session Monday at the end of its week-long assembly. A WHO pandemic treaty is the preferred way forward to strengthen the multilateral health architecture including the IHR (International Health Regulations) and hear the call from so many experts to restore the system, said on behalf of Chilean Ambassador Frank Tressler Zamorano of 60 countries. A panel, chaired by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a former Liberian president, said a new global system needs to be set up to respond more quickly to disease outbreaks to ensure no future virus should cause a pandemic as destructive as COVID-19. Experts, who found substantial failures in the global response in early 2020, said the WHO should be given the power to send investigators quickly to track new outbreaks of the disease and publish their full findings. without delay. They also called for the establishment of a Global Health Threat Council to maintain high-level political commitment to pandemic preparedness. The world was hit by this unprepared virus. And if another virus appears tomorrow, that would still be the case, said Bjrn Kmmel, of Germany’s federal health ministry, last week. A green light for this treaty process is the greatest commitment to learn from this crisis that this Assembly could have sent. It’s the most effective way to make sure the global health crisis comes to an end. Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge, Nick Macfie and Giles Elgood

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos