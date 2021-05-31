Q4 uptick moderates 2020-201 massacre for economy

Regarding inflation, the Chief Economic Adviser said that it is expected to be limited and should not exceed the forecast level.



India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank by 7.3% in 2020-21, according to provisional National Revenue estimates released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday, slightly better than the 8% contraction in the projected economy before. GDP growth in 2019-20, before the COVID-19 pandemic, was 4%.

Gross Value Added (GVA) in the economy shrank by 6.2% in 2020-21, compared to a 4.1% increase last year. Only two sectors saw the negative growth trend of GVA Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, which increased 3.6%, and Electricity, Gas, Water Supply and Other Utilities (growth 1.9%).

Although this is the weakest performance recorded for the economy, the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020-21 helped moderate the loss, with a higher-than-expected 1.6% GDP growth. This marked the second quarter of positive growth as the country entered a technical recession in the first half of the year.

GDP had shrunk by 24.4% in the April-June 2020 quarter, followed by a shrinkage of 7.4% in the second quarter. It had returned to positive territory in the September-December quarter with a marginal increase of 0.5%.

GVA growth also exceeded expectations by reaching 3.7% in Q4, compared to 1% in Q3, driven by a return to construction and manufacturing, which increased by 14.5% and 6.9%, respectively. GVA had contracted 22.4% and 7.3% in the first and second quarters of 2020-21.

GVA from Trade, Hotel, Transport, Communication and Transmission Services has the most significant decline of 18.2%, followed by Construction (-8.6%), Mining and Quarrying (-8.5%) and Manufacturing (-7.2%).

Economists said these figures will moderate growth prospects for 2021-22 through the base effect, even though the virus plague is hurting activity again.

With a lower GDP contraction as well as GVA in 2020-21, the rapid recovery projected for 2021-22 by a number of agencies such as the IMF at 12.5% ​​and the RBI at 10.5% may need to be moderated. These predictions were made before the impact of the second Covid wave. The combination of the second wave of Covids and the revised effect of the base could mean a lower GDP growth for the Indian economy for 2021-22, could be in the range of 9-9.5%, said DK Srivastava, Chief Advisor of policies in EY India.

On the impact of the second wave on the economy, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) at the Ministry of Finance KV Subramanian said he does not expect GDP forecasts to be significantly affected.

Whether the increase will be double-digit or single-digit, there is uncertainty. Some of the scientists are talking about the possibility of a third wave as well. It would be speculative to tell you the exact numbers, he said, stressing that vaccination is important for people’s health as well as the health of the economy.

While restrictions across the States have had an impact on activity, the CEA said the second wave appears to have peaked on May 8 and is declining, so it is predicted that blocking-like curbs will be reduced and eventually removed, which will help the return of economic activity.

The rate of recovery in the performance of the informal sectors in Q4 FY2021 remains uncertain, and we continue to warn that trends in the same may not be fully reflected in GDP data, given the lack of adequate representatives to assess less formal sectors, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.

Recovery expectations will depend on how long the localized restrictions will continue in the coming months and whether an accelerated pace of vaccine spread could prevent a third increase in Covid, she said.

The economic forecast remains very uncertain and periodic material reviews of our growth forecasts may continue in FY 2022, as last year. Currently, we expect real GDP to expand in the range of 8% -9.5%, Ms. Nayar.

The National Bureau of Statistics attributed the improvement compared to previous growth estimates to the improved performance of the indicators used in compiling the GVA in the fourth quarter of 2020-21, due to the calibrated and stable opening of the economy.

The TSO also warned that data collection had been affected as much as any other pandemic activity, so its estimates could be subject to scrutiny.

Given Covid’s current situation, the legal deadlines for submitting the required fourth quarter financial returns have been extended by the Government. Consequently, corporate-private sector estimates of industries are based on other indicators such as the Industrial Production Index, GST, etc. This could have implications for the subsequent review of these assessments, she said.