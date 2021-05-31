CREATE-d Income Tax Returns | Philstar.com

By this time, the frenetic pace for the April 15 deadline for filing annual income tax returns (ITR) has already slowed. Taxpayers who are using the calendar year calculation period have already filed and paid their annual income tax return (ITR) on the said date.

However, there are taxpayers who do not submit their annual ITRs on April 15, but on a different date, either earlier or later than April 15 of each year. These taxpayers use one fiscal year as their taxable period, with their taxable periods ending in each month except December. According to the Tax Code, they are required to register and pay quarterly ITR within 60 days after the close of each of the first three quarters of the taxable year and return the final adjustment either on or before the 15th day of the fourth month following the closing of the their fiscal year.

In addition to the usual fuss over ITR registration, this year’s registration has been influenced by the passage of the Law on Corporate Recovery and Enterprise Tax Incentives (CREATE).

As part of its efforts to help companies in financial crisis during the pandemic, the legislature passed the CREATE Act, which introduced lower levels of corporate income tax, lower corporate income tax rates. , as well as a lower corporate tax rate on property or not for-profit educational institutions and hospitals. The CREATE law became effective on April 11th. Although it entered into force only last month, the CREATE Law expressly provides that the aforementioned tax rates were effective from 1 July 2020.

The retroactive implementation of the new tax levels meant that taxpayers had to use the old corporate income tax rates for the first half of the 2020 calendar year, namely the months January to June 2020, and the new corporate income tax rates for the second half of the 2020 calendar year, starting in July through December 2020. In conclusion, taxpayers should now use the new tax rates from January 2021 onwards.

The retroactivity of new tax levels can be confusing for all taxpayers and tax practitioners. Fortunately, Section 9 (B) of the Revenue Regulation (RR) 5-2021 provides guidance on how to implement the new corporate income tax rates. The mentioned section provided for the calculation of the regular corporate income tax rate (CIT) and the minimum corporate income tax rate (MCIT) in order to arrive at the appropriate tax for the taxable year.

For a regular CIT, the steps are as follows: (a) Divide taxable income for the year by 12 months. b) Multiply the number of months applicable to the old rate by the resulting taxable monthly income, then multiply by 30 percent. (c) Multiply the number of months applicable to the new rate by the resulting taxable monthly income, then multiply by either 25 percent or 20 percent as applicable. (d) Add the regular accrued income tax under points (b) and (c).

Alternatively, MCIT can be calculated as follows: (a) Divide gross income by 12 months. (b) Multiply the number of months applicable to the old MCIT rate by the resulting gross monthly income, then multiply by two percent. (c) Multiply the number of months applicable to the new MCIT rate by the resulting gross monthly income, then multiply by one percent. (d) Add MCIT calculated under (b) and (c).

After calculating for both regular CIT and MCIT, taxpayers have to compare the resulting figures for both, and the highest amount will be the income tax to be paid or paid.

As mentioned earlier, the above calculation for CIT and MCIT rates is essential for taxpayers whose taxable period begins before the effectiveness of the new tax rates, or on July 1, 2020, because taxpayers must combine the old rates of CIT and MCIT with the new rates CIT and MCIT rates in their final adjustment return for 2020. In some cases, taxpayers of the fiscal year have already deposited and paid their final return of adjustment, in which case, they must now amend their final adjustment statement in order to reflect the new changes brought about by the retroactive application of the CREATE Act. Changing their final adjustment return may result in tax overpayment or even underpayment for 2020. If an overpayment arises, RR 5-2021 indicates that any resulting overpayment or overpayment may be required for tax credit refund or certificate, or carried forward to the next taxable year at the option of the taxpayer. On the other hand, if an underpayment arises, the modified return of the final adjustment should reflect the said underpayment.

If there is any consolation for a potentially confused taxpayer, RR 5-2021 seems to have been deliberately designed to include all possible scenarios that may occur in the implementation of the new tax rates.

Previous changes in tax rates have resulted in much confusion among taxpayers. An example would be the implementation of the Republic Act (RA) 9337 which entered into force on 1 July 2005 and also introduced new tax rates. There was a lot of speculation about what the tax rate calculation would be like. To clarify the situation, BIR issued RMC 16-2006. However, RMC 16-2006 simply provided a very simple calculation of how income tax rates would be applied for the taxable entity year.

In contrast, RR 5-2021 included a step-by-step guide to calculating income tax for the year, as well as any questions that may arise as a result of the calculation. For further guidance, RR 5-2021 even provided a matrix on different tax levels per month. Thus, it appears that BIR learned from their previous experience in order to provide a clearer set of guidelines for all taxpayers and to avoid any further confusion regarding the change in tax rates brought about by the adoption of the CREATE Law.

Lynn Margarita O. Palis is a supervisor from KPMG RG Manabat & Co. tax group. (KPMG RGM & Co.), a Philippine member firm of KPMG International. KPMG RGM & Co. is recognized as a Level 1 tax practice and Level 1 price transfer practice by the International Tax Review.

This article is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice on a specific issue or entity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views and opinions of KPMG International or KPMG RGM & Co. KG. For comments or questions, please email [email protected] or [email protected]