International
‘The time has come’ for pandemic treaty as part of bold reforms – WHO Tedros
GENEVA (Reuters) – The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday called for the start of negotiations this year on an international treaty to boost pandemic preparedness as part of comprehensive reforms envisioned by member states.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, told its annual ministerial assembly that the UN agency faced a serious challenge in maintaining its COVID-19 response at its current level and sought sustainable and flexible funding.
Earlier in the day – the last assembly of the week – health ministers agreed to study recommendations for ambitious reforms made by independent experts to strengthen the capacity of WHO and countries to contain new viruses.
Ministers from the WHO 194 member states will meet from 29 November to decide whether to start negotiations on a pandemic treaty.
One recommendation I believe will do more to strengthen both the WHO and global health security is the recommendation for a treaty on pandemic preparedness and response, Tedros said. This is an idea, the time of which has come.
It could be a long way to go if such a treaty is to be reached. The WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control – the world’s first public health treaty – was reached in 2003 after four years of negotiations.
The WHO, which has been at the heart of the worlds’ slow response to the COVID-19 pandemic, faces a possible shock to prevent future outbreaks.
According to the resolution presented by the European Union and adopted by consensus, the member states will be resolutely at the forefront of reforms through a one-year process.
It is essential that we strengthen global (disease) surveillance and give the World Health Organization the authority and capacity to do this important work for all the peoples of the world, said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the talks.
“If we want to meet this ambitious reform agenda, then we must work together and set aside other issues,” he said.
The new virus has infected more than 170 million people and killed nearly 3.7 million since its appearance in China in late 2019, according to an official national Reuters number.
Pathogens have the upper hand
WHO Director of Emergencies Mike Ryan welcomed the decisions, saying: “Right now pathogens have the upper hand, they are appearing more often and often silently on a planet that is out of balance.
We need to turn what has exposed us to this pandemic, our interconnectedness, we need to turn it into a force, he said.
Chilean Ambassador Frank Tressler Zamorano said on behalf of the 60 countries that a pandemic treaty would help heed the call by so many experts to restore the system.
A panel, chaired by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a former Liberian president, said a new global system needs to be set up to respond more quickly to disease outbreaks to ensure that none future virus not to cause a pandemic as destructive as COVID-19.
Experts, who found substantial failures in the global response in early 2020, said the WHO should be empowered to send investigators quickly to track new outbreaks of the disease and publish their full findings. without delay.
Additional reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Nick Macfie, Giles Elgood and Hugh Lawson
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]