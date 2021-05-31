‘The time has come’ for pandemic treaty as part of bold reforms – WHO Tedros

GENEVA (Reuters) – The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday called for the start of negotiations this year on an international treaty to boost pandemic preparedness as part of comprehensive reforms envisioned by member states.

Photo Photo: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a press conference hosted by the Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 blast caused by the new coronavirus , at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland 3 July 2020. Fabrice Coffrini / Swimming pool through REUTERS / File Photo

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, told its annual ministerial assembly that the UN agency faced a serious challenge in maintaining its COVID-19 response at its current level and sought sustainable and flexible funding.

Earlier in the day – the last assembly of the week – health ministers agreed to study recommendations for ambitious reforms made by independent experts to strengthen the capacity of WHO and countries to contain new viruses.

Ministers from the WHO 194 member states will meet from 29 November to decide whether to start negotiations on a pandemic treaty.

One recommendation I believe will do more to strengthen both the WHO and global health security is the recommendation for a treaty on pandemic preparedness and response, Tedros said. This is an idea, the time of which has come.

It could be a long way to go if such a treaty is to be reached. The WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control – the world’s first public health treaty – was reached in 2003 after four years of negotiations.

The WHO, which has been at the heart of the worlds’ slow response to the COVID-19 pandemic, faces a possible shock to prevent future outbreaks.

According to the resolution presented by the European Union and adopted by consensus, the member states will be resolutely at the forefront of reforms through a one-year process.

It is essential that we strengthen global (disease) surveillance and give the World Health Organization the authority and capacity to do this important work for all the peoples of the world, said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the talks.

“If we want to meet this ambitious reform agenda, then we must work together and set aside other issues,” he said.

The new virus has infected more than 170 million people and killed nearly 3.7 million since its appearance in China in late 2019, according to an official national Reuters number.

Pathogens have the upper hand

WHO Director of Emergencies Mike Ryan welcomed the decisions, saying: “Right now pathogens have the upper hand, they are appearing more often and often silently on a planet that is out of balance.

We need to turn what has exposed us to this pandemic, our interconnectedness, we need to turn it into a force, he said.

Chilean Ambassador Frank Tressler Zamorano said on behalf of the 60 countries that a pandemic treaty would help heed the call by so many experts to restore the system.

A panel, chaired by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a former Liberian president, said a new global system needs to be set up to respond more quickly to disease outbreaks to ensure that none future virus not to cause a pandemic as destructive as COVID-19.

Experts, who found substantial failures in the global response in early 2020, said the WHO should be empowered to send investigators quickly to track new outbreaks of the disease and publish their full findings. without delay.