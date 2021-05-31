



46 minutes do not pass Wia dis photos come from, CIRIL RAMAPHOSA / TWITTER South Africa Goment does not note the ‘Alert Adjusted Level 2’ level effect from Monday, May 31st as coronavirus cases continue to rise for controls. President Cyril Ramaphosa announces wen e dey attends counter pipo together on Sunday. We say it over the last seven days, seeing an average of 3,745 new infections daily. Below the regulated level, new curfews will be from 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. plus bars, restaurants and fitness centers must be closed from 22:00. Dis to allow employees and their clients to adjust to go home before the police start. Other limitations include: All rallies go to a maximum of 100 pipes inside and 250 pipes outside. If the scene is too small to hold these numbers with the correct social distance, then proper use utilizes 50 percent of the scene know capacity. Dis applies to all good gatherings: religious services, political events and social gatherings, as well as restaurants, bars, taverns and the like. The face mask is still mandatory at all times in public space. Criminal offense for not doing so. Funerals are limited to no more than 100 pipo, and as dey before, night vigils, gatherings after burial and gatherings ‘after tears’ are not allowed. If you test positive for COVID-19, you should be self-isolated from home for a period of 10 days from the time you first show symptoms. If you meet a tune with COVID-19, you should also self-quarantine for a period of 10 days after your exposure, even if you do not show any symptoms. Coronavirus cases for South Africa The number of confirmed cases of your coronavirus for 1,659,070 and 56,363 pipo do not die due to the virus according to data from Johns Hopkins University. President Ramaphosa wey expresses fear of third wave of virus say Free State, North Cape, North West and Gauteng provinces do not reach third wave of infections. Measure the time before all counters enter in the third wave, and add. He says the number of pipo wey positive tests for COVID-19 bin doubles that of last month from about 4 percent to more than 11 percent, even when control increases testing. Vaccination programs for South Africa 960,000 pipo for South Africa does not collect a vaccine dose. More than 67 percent of public health workers do not get vaccinated. Two weeks ago, it started in the second phase of the vaccination program, aiming to know the balance of health workers and those who were 60 years and older.

