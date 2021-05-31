12 districts claim for the pilot program of development of horticulture groups | India News





NEW DELHI: The Center on Monday launched the Horticultural Flock Development Program (CDP) in order to promote the export of horticultural products, identifying 12 of a total of 53 groups for implementation in a pilot phase.

The clusters identified for the implementation of the CDP in the first phase include Shopian (J&K) and Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) for apples; Lucknow (UP), Kutch (Gujarat) and Mahbubnagar (Telangana) for mango; Anantpur (AP) and Theni (TN) for bananas; Nasik (Maharashtra) for grapes; Siphahijala (Tripura) for pineapple; Solapur (Maharashtra) and Chitradurga (Karnataka) for pomegranate and West Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) for turmeric.

Based on the lessons from the pilot project, the program will be scaled to cover all 53 groups in the next 5-7 years.

The CDP will benefit about 10 lakh farmers and value chain related stakeholders. With this program, we aim to improve targeted crop exports by approximately 20% and create group-specific brands to increase group crop competitiveness, said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as she practically started the program.

The MDP will be implemented by the National Horticulture Board (NHB) through Cluster Development Agencies (CDAs) which have been appointed based on the recommendations of the respective state government / UT.

The program was created to utilize geographical specialization and to promote integrated and market-driven development of horticultural groups. It will address all key issues related to the horticulture sector including pre-production, production, post-harvest management, logistics, marketing and branding.

The CDP will not only help achieve economies of scale but will also create group-specific brands to put them in national and global value chains bringing higher rewards to farmers, said Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal.

The RDP is expected to attract an investment of Rs 10,000 crore when implemented in all 53 groups. It has great potential to transform the entire horticultural ecosystem, improving its global competitiveness by building the last mile link, said a statement from the agriculture ministry.







