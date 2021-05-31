Lebanon receives French report on Beirut port bombing





BEIRUT (AP) Lebanon on Monday received a preliminary report from France regarding the massive port explosion in Beirut in recent years that killed and injured thousands, judicial officials said. Officials said the French report is useful for the ongoing investigation in Beirut into the August blast, which destroyed the country’s main port and caused extensive damage in surrounding areas. Officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with regulations, declined to give details about the report. Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate a highly explosive material used in the trash had been improperly stored in the harbor for years. The catastrophic blast on August 4 killed 211 people and injured more than 6,000. Days after the blast, French legal police experts took part in the investigation and left weeks later. Nearly 10 months after the explosion, it is still unknown what caused an initial warehouse fire that subsequently caused the explosion or who was responsible for storing the rotten manure in the port warehouse for years. Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned amid anger over the blast and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has been unable to form a new cabinet since. This has exacerbated an unprecedented economic and financial crisis that has seen the collapse of the local currency and plunged nearly half of the country’s population into poverty. Earlier this month, the judge investigating the blast, Tarek Bitar, demanded that countries with satellites stationed over Lebanon provide authorities with pre- and post-blast images that could help investigate. Copyright © 2021 All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.







