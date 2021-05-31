As an Anti-Corruption Crusader he invented an algorithm to predict organizational risk

Dr. Ivor Chipkin literally wrote the book on corruption in South Africa, which is called “state” … [+] catch “.

Marc Shoul / GAPP



South Africa went through what incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa depressively called the nine years lost under his predecessor Jacob Zuma, who finally went on judgment this week for corruption stemming from a 2007 indictment.

In the years of state capture, to use the particularly South African phrase for wholesale corruption, the country was devastated by Zuma’s alleged strategy to undermine the rule of law and prevent law enforcement from seizing it.

The first thing Zuma did when he became president of the African National Congress (ANC) in 2007 was to adopt a domestic policy plan to disband the elite investigative unit, similar to the South African FBI.

When Zuma was elected South Africa’s third most democratic president in 2009, after Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, the ruling party implemented the resolution and also began a general weakening of law enforcement agencies. He was forced to resign in 2018 after Ramaphosa succeeded him as ANC and president of the country.

Last Wednesday Zuma finally spent his day in court where he was pleads innocent of charges stemming from a 2007 corruption case that found his financial adviser Shabir Shaik guilty of corruption, for which he was jailed.

Unbridled corruption, particularly in Zuma’s second presidential term since 2014, resulted in an estimated R1.5 trillion ($ 109 billion) being looted by the country’s fiscal.

In 2017, after years of investigative reporting exposing the extent of the state capture, the respected South African academic, Dr. Ivor Chipkin, along with several other academics, released a report, entitled Betrayal of Promise, how South Africa is being stolen, detailing how deep the corruption rot went. These explosive discoveries have been published since a book, entitled Shadow State: The Politics of State Capture, me Mark Swilling (Flame Edition)

The book Chipkin and Swillingss documents the impact on trade, rent-seeking, domestic trade, and corruption that helped turn the Guptas business into one of South Africa’s largest corporate empires, as well as External work described it. But despite the alarming level of corruption in the ruling party and the state bureaucracy that such a book could be published at all in South Africa is a cause for optimism.

Dr Crispian Olver, former director general for the South African Department of Environment and Tourism and a well-known political activist who is a physician, wrote that the book was able to build a coherent meta-analysis on these efforts. previous and to give new meaning to a series of terms about state capture and rent seeking. This in itself is not a bad move, and has certainly opened up a field of study and debate in South Africa for many years to come, wrote Olver, now an academic, in book summary.

Could we have seen the capture of the state coming, especially in government institutions? This is the question Chipkin and his Serbian wife Jelena Vidojevic, an equally respected academic, began working on.

It was in a cafe in Belgrade that progress was made. In a conversation with some of Jelena’s colleagues at Belgrade University, Chipkin and Vidojevic realized that there was a way to automate some of the social science methodologies they were using. From there it was a small leap to mathematize the analysis. If the phenomena we were looking for could be described mathematically, then we would not be limited by traditional social science methodologies. Also, we can use different types of evidence sources, such as large organizational groups. Took us on a new, exciting journey.

Not being mathematicians, nor with the ability to work with large data sets, they sought a way to apply and develop their own algorithms. They partnered with data engineers and actuaries Laurence Rau and Daniel Saksenberg, who had built one of the leading engineering and machine learning companies in South Africa, Emerge.

They adapted an engine already built for Chipkins purposes and the collaboration led to a new company called Safe passage.

Given the whirlwind of corruption and the emancipation of law enforcement agencies to stop it, Chipkin called the venture a safe passage through these stormy times.

Traditional organizational risk assessment tools are based primarily on reading finance, he says. However, finances are on fire after the reaction. Alternatively, staff risk is handled by HR specialists, using well-established reports to predict when staff are likely to resign or to measure staff engagement.

Using data from across the organization, including financial data and human resources, as well as technical data related to the production of the car, Safe Passage can produce an overview of the company, department or office. Most importantly, he adds, the combination of data modeling and social science techniques means they can show the difference between a simple correlation and a causal link.

From this, they have developed some excellent hypotheses about what drives performance in organizations. Usually phenomena such as efficiency, capacity, corruption and integrity, for example, are products of the relationship between several variables (experience, qualification, turnover, etc.).

They developed several algorithms that could work quickly through organizational data sets by looking for models, which were then used to monitor and predict organizational performance.

In short, we have produced a way to monitor and anticipate organizational risk, says Chipkin, who now leads Government and Public Policy (GAPP) think tank in Johannesburg. It could be a world first.

The biggest problem in South Africa today both financially and for the country’s recovery from state capture and the effects of the Covid blockade is Eskom, the state-owned energy company.

During the Zuma years it was emptied of corruption, including the construction of two new massive coal-fired power plants that are years later and hundreds of billions of rands over the budget. Eskoms debt owes $ 4848 billion ($ 35 billion). Beenshte correctly identified by the South African government and global rating agencies as the biggest threat to the country’s economy.

Eskoms’s debt is so large that it can not pay it off operating expenses, while revolving downturns for the past 15 years have hit the South African economy. If Eskoms’s death spiral were not addressed and its debt paid off, it would cause a collapse of the entire country economy, given how much the government has guaranteed that debt.

We found a correlation between the deterioration of Eskom technical performance (the number and frequency of boiler repairs is a good measure of the performance of a power station, for example) and instability in senior management. If that sounds obvious, it’s not, Chipkin told me.

There was a saying in Eskom: “It’s not G_d and then it ‘s the power station manager, he says. The power stations had their own management teams that, for the most part, operated autonomously from the general management of Eskom. for example, made operational decisions regarding boiler temperature.They also played a key role in coal procurement, adapting systems based on the quality of coal delivered.

In other words, if there was turbulence in the overall management of Eskom it would not have directly affected the operations at the power plants themselves.

However our modeling showed that by around 2008, there was a direct correlation. What was happening? Essentially, from that time on a new Eskom management began to centralize decisions that were once the domain of power station managers. It was supposedly made to improve efficiency and drive organizational transformation.

However, as senior management was caught and became unstable, so this turmoil was transferred directly to the power stations themselves. This is the crux of Eskoms’ current problems. The capacity of the power plants has been depleted, he told me.

Or, as he wrote for Daily Maverick newspaper, the crisis in Eskoms is not merely a crime and corruption. Rather, the organization is in a hurricane, where disruptions in one place (the resignation of a power plant manager, or a shortage of coal, or a boiler exploding) produce complex and unpredictable events elsewhere. Eskom owes more than R400 billion but does not generate enough revenue to pay even its debt interest. The less he sells the higher the fee he needs and the less he sells.

Safe crossings finding is already common cause in the country. But what Chipkin and his partners are able to do goes beyond general analysis. They can train their model to identify when a power station is likely to break down and can give good warning, hence of power outages. They can also determine the signature of a fraudulent transaction data and identify corruption.

For companies, the Safe Passage method will enable companies to model their strategies to anticipate the potential effects of organizational or management change and to see if they have the capacity, IP, and what they can accomplish that can be produced. . Unlike in the global north, where data registers are good, the value of our method, says Chipkin, is that it assumes that data is uneven from bad to unbelievable.

Companies will be able to identify and manage business risk, including fraud detection, more advanced credit card development, more accurate insurance signature, optimization of payment collections, and demand forecasting.

The new area that is really exciting is in the predictive maintenance space, where we are able to build models to provide early warnings of all kinds of system failure or breakdown, says Chipkin.

Furthermore, firms will also be able to better manage customer relationships, such as which customers will buy which products, identifying which customers risk being canceled, and campaigning to address their service concerns. to customers and others.

All of these uses are intended to either reduce operating costs or increase revenue generation, he says.

Chipkin was the first researcher in South Africa to warn that storms were breaking out in government in South Africa. Now he and his team have built the right technology to monitor and forecast the weather in organizations. Most South Africans would simply be happy to have additional power outage warnings, but would be even happier if these algorithms help fix the country’s largest rock.