Vaccine passports on the agenda at next month’s G7 Summit; The US clarifies the position of the vaccine passport





TORONTO vaccination certificates, also known as vaccine passports, will be on the agenda at next month’s G7 Summit in the UK. The summit is set to take place on 11 June 13 in Cornwall, England. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to attend, along with leaders of other G7 countries. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as host, has also invited India, Australia, South Korea and South Africa to participate as guest countries. The latest CBC interviewwith Johnson included questions about vaccine passports. While Johnson’s responses sometimes spoke more about the need for overall preparedness for the future pandemic, he asserted that vaccine passports should be a key part of the strategy that will move forward. It is clear that we need to have agreements on things like vaccine passports and other measures, Johnson said. A key part of Johnson’s message at the next summit will be the need to start the global pandemic preparedness agreement on a number of levels. When the pandemic began in March 2020, it was like a Tower of Babel when countries were operating more in isolation than as a team. And with the clash over things like PPE amid reduced supply, the world became Balkanized, Johnson added. Canada’s Health Minister Patty Hajdu and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra have already signaled Canada’s interest in cooperating with G7 counterpart vaccine passports for international travel. Some of the G7 countries are part of the EU, which is moving forward with the Digital Green Pass for COVID certification, potentially from 1 July. Johnson noted that he and Trudeau agree on a wide range of things. The G7 includes the US and President Biden will be at the G7 Summit next month. Last Friday morning, during an interview with Good Morning America, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said the Biden administration was looking closely at the possibility of vaccine passports for travel within and outside the United States. As of Friday afternoon, however, the Department of Homeland Security was clarifying Mayorca’s statement. DHS says there will be no federal vaccination database nor any mandate requiring people to obtain a single credential. He also said he has no plans for anything like a US passport. A DHS spokesman says the agency is looking at how to ensure Americans traveling abroad have a quick and easy way to get to other countries. The DHS statement said Mayorkas was referring to ensuring that all US travelers would be able to easily meet any envisaged entry requirements for the foreign country. He did not elaborate on how this would be achieved. And did not directly address the issue of vaccine passports. With file from The Associated Press

