Good moves to defend Singaporeans against Covid-19, but some changes may be okay, Health News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Singapore is not yet in the woods, but statistics shared by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday (May 31st) look promising.

Not only were the absolute numbers of infections lower last week than in the previous one – dropping from 182 cases to 136 – but, more importantly, the number of unrelated cases has dropped.

While Mr. Ong said it is unrelated cases that are most troubling as this suggests that there are people out there “who quietly transmit the virus to the community”.

The number of unrelated Covid-19 patients has dropped from 39 in the first week when the current stricter measures were implemented, to 25 last week.

If the trend continues into next week, Singapore is likely to return to a calmer “normal” by mid-June.

Two weeks is considered an incubation period, although for most it only takes five to six days between exposure and symptoms. So a drop in the number of cases between the first and second week is a strong indication that the current measures are working.

However, the numbers remain higher than it is comfortable.

As Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, one of the three co-chairs of the multi-ministerial task force at Covid-19, said, even after the fires are extinguished, as long as the embers remain, they “could easily cause another major blaze.”

So it is important to track down all the cases and surround them.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made clear what needs to be done: testing, tracking contacts and vaccination. And they need to be done faster.

This is why it is important for people who are also slightly ill to see a doctor and check if they have Covid-19.

When given three days off, they should stay home and away from others until their test results prove they are free of Covid-19. A medical certificate is not a good thing to play and spread the virus.

The decision to seek close contact with someone who is a close contact of a Covid-19 patient – in other words, someone who had not been in contact with an infected person – to isolate themselves until their potential contact Covid-19 to declare the disease free, is good proactive explosion management.

On the surface, this can also be seen kiasu (very carefully). After all, why should people who had not been in remote contact with a Covid-19 patient be isolated?

But Singapore’s recent experience shows that 70 percent of newly linked cases were caused by transmission within families.

This means waiting until the link person is diagnosed with Covid-19 may be too late to prevent the virus from spreading beyond their family.

The third factor that needs to be accelerated is vaccination. Mr Ong said of the 93 major infections – that is, infections among people who were fully vaccinated – only one became seriously ill and needed oxygen. This is slightly more than 1 percent, compared to about 8 percent who had not been vaccinated.

So as more people get vaccinated, the number of those who will get very sick will fall.

However, it is unfortunate that Singapore has also decided to allow school children to jump in line – before adults under the age of 40 are vaccinated.

Children, if infected, tend to be less ill than older people. While it is true that they can bring the disease home and spread it to older members of their families, so can people in their 20s and 30s.

This age group would include pregnant and breastfeeding women, who, it is now recommended, should be vaccinated.

A reader of The Straits Times, who had sought preference for domestic workers caring for the elderly, also has a valuable point.

Mr. Ong stressed that most community broadcasts “are not due to dramatic movements, but usually movement patterns are quite common – home, work, grocery shopping, etc.”

These unvaccinated domestic workers in their 20s and 30s go grocery shopping, probably more than once a week. Whenever they go out, there is a risk that they may bring the virus home with them and infect the most vulnerable group of all – the elderly with basic medical conditions.

To date, three in four people aged 60 and over have been vaccinated. Whatever the reasons for the rest not being vaccinated, they must be protected.

It is good that this most vulnerable group can now simply enter any vaccination center, even without a reservation, and be vaccinated.

Hopefully, this will result in many more of them defending themselves against a virus that is likely to remain among us for years to come, perhaps forever.

Read the following: 6 keynote addresses by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Covid-19 plans