Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Monday

ANALYSIS | Manitoba officials did not heed the warnings for a 3rd wave of COVID-19. Now the hospitals are overcrowded.

Ontario reports 916 new COVID-19 cases, down from mid-February.

550 vaccinated health care workers to attend Maple Leafs-Canadiens Game 7 in Toronto.

Fireworks, debris and some violence accompany the catastrophic end in Quebec.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he wants a deal with the G7 on vaccine passports.

South Africa’s president to impose tougher measures in the face of sharp rise in COVID-19 cases

Quebec downgraded several regions including Quebec City from the highest level of the Second Pandemic alert, as the province reported less than 300 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since mid-September.

Health officials reported 276 new infections and one more death attributed to the new coronavirus. They said hospital admissions fell by two, to 362, They said 89 people were in intensive care, a drop of one. The last time the province reported less than 300 daily cases was on September 17, with 297.

Prime Minister Franois Legault said last week the COVID-19 situation had improved enough to allow eight regions to move fully or partially at the orange alarm level from the red level.

On Monday, five regions, including Quebec City, shifted to the orange level, meaning gyms and indoor dining in restaurants could reopen. In the Chaudiere-Appalaches, Estrie and Bas-St-Laurent regions, some municipalities remained at the red alert level while the rest of the region shifted to orange on Monday.

Montreal and Laval remain red zones, though the prime minister has said he expected the two zones to turn orange on June 7.

Last week, the government eased restrictions across the province by lifting curfews and allowing private outdoor gatherings, even in Montreal and Laval.

What is happening all over Canada

WATCH | Manitoba sees rising ICU admissions as it fights COVID-19 denial: COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the Manitobas health care system as intensive care unit admissions continue to rise, all as the province strives to increase vaccine reception and combat the continued denial of COVID-19. 2:01

Since noon. ET on Monday, Canada had reported 1,379,872 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 34,582 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 25,526. More than 23.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far nationwide, according to the CBC vaccine observer.

IN Ontario, people age 80 and older are eligible to increase the date of their second dose of the vaccine to be adjusted four weeks after their first shot was administered.

The province on Monday reported 13 more deaths related to the disease and 916 new cases of COVID-19 the lowest one-day figure the province has seen since mid-February. Hospital admissions stood at 731, Ontario health officials reported, with 617 people in the ICUdue of COVID-related illness.

D LGJO | Should students who want to live in the residence after school be vaccinated?

The current20:24Ethical questions about Western Universities make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for students living at home Western University is making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for students who want to live in the residence this fall. We discuss the decision and the ethics around it, with Alan Shepard, president and vice chancellor of the University of London, Ont. and Dr. Vardit Ravitsky, Professor of Bioethics at the University of Montreal. 20:24

Nunavut did not report any new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with Prime Minister Joe Savikataaq saying there are now nine active cases in the territory. Health officials at Northwestern territories AND Yukon had not yet provided updates for that day.

In Atlantic Canada on Sunday,New Scotlandreported 20 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional death.

INNewfoundland and Labrador,Health officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19. Health officials in the province have increased restrictions in some communities in the western part of the province while dealing with a set of cases.

New Brunswick, meanwhile, reported nine new cases of COVID-19. There were no new cases reported inPrince Edward Island.

In the Prairie provinces, hit hardManitobaon Sunday reported292 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths. The province has been forced to send intensive patients out of the province to try and make room in tense hospitals.

INSaskatchewan, health officials reported a new death and 171 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The news came on the same day that Saskatchewan took the first step on its reopening map.

Albertaon Sunday reported 391 new cases and five additional deaths. Hospital admissions in the province fell to 446 people from 478 on Saturday.

British Columbiawill report updated figures covering the weekend late Monday.

What is happening around the world

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in the newly opened mass vaccination program for the elderly at a vaccination center in Johannesburg last week. The country is seeing an increase in cases, the president says. (Themba Hadebe / Associated Press)

As of late Monday morning, more than 170.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to an online US-based coronavirus tracking tool held by US-based Johns Hopkins University. reported was more than 3.5 million.

INAfrica, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that his country will impose tougher measures in the face of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases indicating the virus is “growing again” in the continent’s most affected country .

Positive cases in South Africa in the last seven days were 31 percent higher than a week ago and 66 percent higher than a week before, Ramaphosa said in a live TV address. He said parts of the country, including the Johannesburg shopping center and the capital Pretoria, were now in a third wave.

“We have seen in other countries the tragic consequences of leaving the virus to spread out of control,” Ramaphosa said. “We can not remove our guard.”

South Africa has more than 1.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 56,000 deaths, which is more than 30 percent of the cases and 40 percent of the deaths recorded from all 54 African countries, according to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The increase in cases also draws more attention to the spread of South African vaccines. Only about 1.5 percent of the country’s 60 million people have received a vaccine.

INAsia-Pacificregion, a sharp increase in cases from new variants in parts of Southeast Asia that were less affected by the pandemic has prompted new restrictions, factory closures, and efforts to rapidly increase vaccination programs.

Vietnam will suspend incoming international flights to its capital Hanoi from Tuesday.

A man took the photo with a mobile phone while a health worker inoculated it with the second dose of Kinova Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in the hall of the Holy Redemption Church in Bangkok on Sunday. (Romeo Gacad / AFP / Getty Images)

China on Monday reinstated anti-coronavirus travel controls in its southern Guangdong province, announcing that anyone leaving the populated region should be tested for the virus following an increase in infections that has alerted authorities.

India Serum Institute will increase production of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines by nearly 40 per cent in June, officials said on Monday, in the first step to alleviate a shortage that has exacerbated the country’s battle with the coronavirus. The world’s second most populous nation has struggled with a catastrophic COVID-19 outbreak since last month, which is only now beginning to dwindle after killing tens of thousands of people.

INAmericas, Venezuela will receive five million coronavirus vaccines through the COVAX program from July and will seek to receive Johnson & Johnson inoculation doses, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday.

INEurope, British health authorities are aiming to vaccinate 15,000 people a day at London’s Twickenham Rugby Stadium as part of a race to contain a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus.

A member of the public prepares to receive a coronavirus vaccination in a surge vaccine set up at Twickenham Rugby Stadium, south-west London, Monday 31 May 2021. Up to 15,000 doses of the vaccine are ready to be administered while walking center which has been raised for residents of north-west London in response to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the area. (Dominic Lipinski / PA / The Associated Press)

The type, first identified in India, accounts for the majority of new cases in the UK, which is seeing an increase in infections after weeks of decline. Scientists say the variant is more contagious than even the first dominant species seen for the first time in the UK, but current vaccines are effective against it.

INMiddle East“Iraq has agreed to transfer $ 125 million of frozen Iranian funds to buy 16 million doses of vaccines,” Iran’s energy minister was quoted as saying by state media on Saturday.

