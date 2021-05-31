Speed ​​is part of ea the new program started in April, which offers current or former staff employed by the British government estimated to be under serious threat of shifting the priority of life in Britain, regardless of their employment status, role or length of service.

The US government is also dealing with the fate of thousands of Afghans, many of whom served as translators, awaiting approval of visa requirements that would allow them to move to the United States. Gen. Mark A. Milley, the top military official of the nations, said last week that the Pentagon and the State Department were considering evacuating translators and others who had helped the U.S. government, though a spokesman later clarified that there were no plans to immediate to evacuate them.

Afghans who have worked for the British government since 2001 can submit a request, which is being evaluated by a defense team at the British Embassy in Kabul. They displaced have access to a five-year visa after which they can apply for permanent residence. More than 1,360 former Afghan staff and their families have already relocated to Britain and the government has estimated that around 3,000 more people will join them.

The announcement by governments that it was the rapid shift, it was old wine in new bottles, said Dr. Sara de Jong, a political scientist at York University and co-founder of Alliance Sulha, a group campaigning for Afghan translators working for the Britains Army, adding that the new policy adopted in April had already promised to bring Afghan translators and other staff to Britain soon.

Allowing people who had worked in exposed eligibility roles as default was an improvement on a previous policy, which she said rejected hundreds of now qualified applicants. As an example, she said a man the alliance had worked for for three years received notice that he would be relocated on Sunday, although he had previously been rejected.