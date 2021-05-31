International
Britain Accelerates Relocation of Afghan Translators to UK
LONDONR Britain will speed up the relocation of Afghan staff and their families who have worked for the British government in Afghanistan, mostly as translators, the Ministry of Defense said on Monday, acknowledging that they had an obligation to protect local workers from Taliban threats while western troops withdraw from the country.
As we withdraw our armed forces, it is right that we expedite the relocation of those who may be at risk of retaliation, said Ben Wallace, Britain’s defense secretary, in a statement on Monday, adding that the country owed a debt of gratitude. local staff employed by British forces.
The announcement comes as human rights lawyers, translators and former members of the service have raised alarms over the growing threat facing Afghan civilians working with the United States and NATO-led forces from the Taliban since the alliance announced the withdrawal. of all troops by 11 September. .
U.S. military officials have said the United States and NATO allies could withdraw even earlier, by July, a quick end to America’s longest war on foreign soil, leaving local Afghan staff to fear. punishment if they stay. Nearly 1,000 British troops are in Afghanistan, according to the British Army website, although local media has put that number close to 750 troops.
Speed is part of ea the new program started in April, which offers current or former staff employed by the British government estimated to be under serious threat of shifting the priority of life in Britain, regardless of their employment status, role or length of service.
The US government is also dealing with the fate of thousands of Afghans, many of whom served as translators, awaiting approval of visa requirements that would allow them to move to the United States. Gen. Mark A. Milley, the top military official of the nations, said last week that the Pentagon and the State Department were considering evacuating translators and others who had helped the U.S. government, though a spokesman later clarified that there were no plans to immediate to evacuate them.
Afghans who have worked for the British government since 2001 can submit a request, which is being evaluated by a defense team at the British Embassy in Kabul. They displaced have access to a five-year visa after which they can apply for permanent residence. More than 1,360 former Afghan staff and their families have already relocated to Britain and the government has estimated that around 3,000 more people will join them.
The announcement by governments that it was the rapid shift, it was old wine in new bottles, said Dr. Sara de Jong, a political scientist at York University and co-founder of Alliance Sulha, a group campaigning for Afghan translators working for the Britains Army, adding that the new policy adopted in April had already promised to bring Afghan translators and other staff to Britain soon.
Allowing people who had worked in exposed eligibility roles as default was an improvement on a previous policy, which she said rejected hundreds of now qualified applicants. As an example, she said a man the alliance had worked for for three years received notice that he would be relocated on Sunday, although he had previously been rejected.
But, said Dr. de Jong, April policy excluded staff members who had been fired, a point of concern given that many staff members were left free for minor offenses, such as keeping personal electronic devices to update their families or not returning from leaving for personal reasons. And the policy change came too late for Afghans who have already fled and now live, sometimes without documentation, in other countries like India, Serbia and Turkey, she said.
Government sources on Monday confirmed a report in The Daily Mail which said that those who had been dismissed for minor offenses but otherwise had the right to resettlement would be approved if there were no other reasons of concern for a development that lawyers said could have a major impact.
The task now was on the government, said Dr. de Jong, to contact Afghan workers who were previously unskilled and to help ensure that they apply for resettlement.
While some of these linguists have found refuge through national programs, countless others have waited in vain for years for a protective visa, wrote an international coalition of lawyers in an open letter this month to Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary-General, calling for an urgent relocation of translators, many of whom were already hiding at home or had fled the country before the full withdrawal. Now there is little time to save them.
If they really show a real acceleration and an added capacity in the unit to handle all these requirements, said Dr. de Jong, Then I think the UK is making a very positive move.
