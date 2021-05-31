Common French bird species face ‘incessant’ decline





European gold texts are among the 43 common declining species.

From urban centers to rural areas, human activity has devastated populations of the most common bird species in France, scientists warned on Monday, citing data collected for 30 years by volunteer ornithologists. Between 1989 and 2019 over 2,000 French bird worshipers participated in monitoring the country’s 123 most common bird species through the Common Birds Tracking program (STOC) program. The effort is sponsored by the French National Museum of Natural History, whose president Bruno David called the findings “incessant”. Over a third of common species of French birds are in decline, including the European golden bone, the European turtle dove, the common marten house and 40 others, the museum reported. The largest population declines were on agricultural land, where numbers fell 30 percent in 30 years, followed by urban areas, which saw declines of about 28 percent. Forest birds have come out somewhat better, with their numbers falling by 10 percent over the past three decades. ‘Massacre’ in the fields Conservation biologist Benoit Fontaine, a researcher at the National Museum, at a news conference Monday described the loss of birds in agricultural territories as a “massacre.” In 2018 Fontaine published a study detailing the decline. “Our villages are in the process of becoming a real desert,” he said at the time. In a joint press release, the National Museum, the French Association for the Protection of Birds (LPO) and other organizations said that even sparrows and tree swallows that had adapted to city conditions were now suffering. “Transforming buildings and renovating facades destroys the holes in which some species nested,” she said. “Increasing urban violations reduce their food resources, while pollution from transport and industrial activity also threatens their health.” Fontaine noted the use of powerful neonicotinoid insecticides that destroy the main source of bird food, along with mechanizing agriculture, clearing the soil, and destroying row guards. LPO President Allain Bougrain-Dubourg said he hopes the findings will be nurtured in the ongoing negotiations on the European Union’s common agricultural policy. “If we do not go far enough in fundamentally changing our methods, we will not get out of it,” he said. At the forefront of agriculture and urban challenges, climate change is forcing some populations further north, and poaching and poaching are also threatening some species. Biodiversity organizations are working to ban the hunting of species considered endangered in France, as well as controversial traditional methods, such as trapping birds with glue. Bird populations in French countryside ‘collapse’ 2021 AFP citation: Common French bird species face ‘uninterrupted’ decline (2021, May 31) Retrieved May 31, 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-common-france-bird-species-unrelenting. html This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without our written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.







