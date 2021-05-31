‘We apologize again’: CalMac’s largest ship finally returns after seven weeks of ferry chaos





Scotland’s largest publicly run ferry will be back in service tonight – after nearly seven weeks of repairs.

The MV Loch Seaforth was taken from the Ullapool-Stornoway route by state ferry operator CalMac in mid-April to be taken to the dock for “major” engine repairs.

This led to six consecutive delays in getting the ship back into service as repairs continued. Now CalMac CalMac funded by the Scottish Government says the sea trials at MV Loch Seaforth have been successful and the ship will return to service this evening as planned. After major repairs, the ship left the James Watt dock at Greenock on Friday and completed 50 hours of offshore testing before arriving yesterday at Stornoway. Further tests performed on Monday were also successful. The publicly-funded firm had initially said the eight-year-old ship would be out of operation until “at least the end of April” earlier, but has since kept turning that date back. As the islands began to open to visitors with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the return of the ship has been postponed again until May 31 sooner. The Herald revealed how Loch Seaforth’s failure resulted in cuts to other services across the ferry network as ships backed on other routes moved to be accommodated. Activists had described the situation as a “national scandal” and that those responsible should have already lost their jobs for Scotland State ships. The 38-year-old MV Isle of Arran – who normally goes on the Ardrossan road in Arran – had to be removed from freight service duties at the Ullapool-Stornoway crossing due to stabilizer problems, resulting in a service shutdown for more than three days, has been operating in Islay’s “most protected” direction. There was criticism when it emerged that as the Isle of Arran had room for only four trucks. According to Arran Recovery Group, relocating the MV Isle of Arran for the start of the summer tourist season would cost the island more than 500,000 in lost business. READ MORE: CalMac confirms sixth delay in repairing its largest ship warning of disruption of Spring bank holiday CalMac said Loch Seaforth’s return means Castlebay-Oban will resume service on Wednesday 2 June with the two-vessel MV Isle of Lewis Islay-Kennacraig service on the same day. The MV Hebridean Islands will return to this service and will also operate the Colonsay service as the MV Isle of Arran date schedule will be returned by the Islay service on Wednesday 2 June. The two-ship Brodick-Ardrossan service will resume on Thursday 3 June. And the Campbeltown summer season will finally start on Thursday 3 June, while the MV Isle of Arran Lochboisdale-Mallaig and Mallaig-Armadale will return on Wednesday 2 June with Lord MV of the Islands. Robert Morrison, CalMac’s Director of Operations, said: “We acknowledge that this has been an extremely challenging time for our clients and staff and again apologize for any inconvenience caused in recent weeks. “We are looking forward to returning to normal summer schedule service and welcoming passengers on our boats.” For more information, visit: www.calmac.co.uk www.facebook.com/calmacferr







