Brit ‘who smashed Bangkok prostitute dancer stuffed in case’ to be extradited





A British man accused of killing a Thai sex worker, found dead stuffed inside a suitcase, will be extradited for trial. Shane Kenneth Looker, 51, allegedly took Laxami Manochat, 31, on the second night of his vacation in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 1st. Laxami’s body was unfortunately found dismembered and stuffed in a suitcase dumped in a river 95 miles away in Kanchanaburi province on November 9th. She was still wearing black styles, a black dress and a pink thong. CCTV footage from the Hot Lips bars at Nana Plaza – a spacious three-story complex of gogo bars – showed the well-built Brit leaving with the petite Laxami, nicknamed ‘Pook’.





(Image: ViralPress)

Police began searching for Looker but he allegedly later fled across the country’s southern border with Malaysia before returning to his home in Ibiza, where he allegedly owned a hotel. Spanish police arrested Looker, from Stoke, in June 2017 and he was remanded in custody amid legal efforts to send him to Thailand, where prosecutors had built a case against him. The Spanish Supreme Court ruled in July 2017 that he be extradited but Looker’s legal team filed a series of appeals in 2018 and 2019. The European Court of Human Rights sitting in Strasbourg has now ruled last Tuesday (May 25th) that Looker should be extradited from Spain to face justice in Thailand. They cited extensive case files filed by the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok in support of their application.





(Image: ViralPress)

Thai authorities have also reportedly provided assurances under EU law that Looker will not face the death penalty or be mistreated if convicted. Ruling on the case, senior EU judges also criticized the alleged intentional efforts by Looker’s legal team to delay the case through a series of appeals. The court claimed that Looker could not succeed on the basis of ‘failure to exhaust domestic remedies’. “The applicant knew he could have made an appeal to Amparo against the Spanish Supreme Court ruling during the extradition process,” she stated. Looker’s legal representative, Jason Coghlan, had previously claimed that his client denied any involvement in the woman’s death. He said: ‘He told me categorically that he had nothing to do with the murder of this woman.’







