International
Actress Juhi Chawla moves Delhi HC against 5G technology, heard on June 2nd
Environmentalist Juhi Chawla on Monday addressed the Delhi Supreme Court against the establishment of 5G wireless networks in the country, raising issues related to the impact of radiation on citizens, animals, flora and fauna.
The allegation, which claims that these 5G plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to land ecosystems, was presented to Justice C Hari Shankar who transferred the trial to another bench to ‘was heard on 2 June.
The lawsuit, filed by Chawla and two others, said if the telecommunications industry plans for 5G were realized, no person, animal, bird, insect or plant on earth would be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day. 365 days a year, at RF radiation levels that are 10x to 100x times higher than those that exist today.
The lawsuit, filed through attorney Deepak Khosla, has sought guidance from authorities to prove to the general public how 5G technology is safe for humans, animals and any kind of living organism, flora and fauna.
This lawsuit will reveal a full sale by regulatory agencies which, by statute, have been charged with protecting the health and life of the public, but whose actions reveal a complete disregard of their legal duty to advance private interests …, the claim has claimed.
Since prevention ‘is accepted as much better than cure’, immediate measures must be taken to protect humanity and the environment, in accordance with ethical imperatives as well as formal international agreements, before such harm can be inflicted on it. indeed, he said.
Prayer said that in April 2019, Brussels became the first major city in the world to stop any further steps in the spread of 5G due to health risks.
In fact, recently on 5 May 2021 (i.e., less than a week ago), the Belgian Parliament, still ready to allow the spread of 5G in Brussels, invited 45 ordinary citizens randomly drawn to address it to their concerns, assuring them that the use of 5G will not be allowed until it is heard by Parliament and their concerns are properly and fully addressed, she said.
She said that the plaintiffs are not against the implementation of technological advances and they are filing lawsuits with the sole purpose of ensuring that the health and safety of citizens is maintained and not compromised at all costs, mainly due to developments and advances in the unproven field. of Advanced Wireless Communication, Especially 5G
In prayer it is said that India has also entered the 5G ‘race in an effort to highlight its advances and achievements in the field of digital technology and communication.
She said the desire to compete in this race has somewhat distracted the nation from considering some alarming factors for the health of present and future generations.
Prayer states that it is not widely accepted that this will also result in unprecedented environmental changes on a global scale because the damage from such frequencies is not just for human life but for everything on an atomic level.
In other words, in the case of 5G mobile telecommunications, what is paving the way is another health catastrophe regulatory fiasco, much like tobacco, asbestos, etc., where the apparent dangers from such products were being shouted about. words from the rooftops, but repeatedly ignored by regulatory agencies for decades despite undeniable evidence placed on the table, until the protests had reached a deafening crescendo, she said.
