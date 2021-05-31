Monday Morning News – May 31, 2021

For WORLD Radio, I’m Kent Covington.

The House GOP calls for congressional inquiries into the origin of the virus Republicans in the House want Congress to investigate the origins of COVID-19.

GOP executives have written a letter asking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow an investigation into the matter.

The minority whip of the House, Steve Scalise said on Sunday …

SCALIZATION: I mean, look at some of the scientists in China who were getting sick early from Wuhan lab, and yet they would not have an investigation on it. I do not know what it will take, but I think a lot of this noise has started to explode where Mayor Pelosi is feeling the heat.

Democrat Congressman Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey agrees there is a growing momentum for a Congressional inquiry.

GOTTHEIMER: I think my colleagues and I all agree that we need to get to the heart of this and find out the origin of the virus, and that means investigating it.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration and Britain are putting pressure on the World Health Organization to look deeper into the origins of COVID-19.

An initial report by a WHO investigation team said it was extremely difficult for the virus to escape from Wuhan’s lab. But the U.S. diplomatic mission in Geneva has issued a statement saying the first phase of the study was insufficient and not final and called for a more thorough investigation. The British Ambassador to Geneva, Simon Manley, assisted him.

President Biden last week called on intelligence agencies to step up investigations into the origin of the virus and report back in 90 days. Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Pierre: We need to get a better understanding of the origin of COVID-19, and also, how to prevent the next pandemic?

CNN recently reported that the Biden administration earlier this year stopped an investigation launched under President Trump into whether the virus originated in a Chinese laboratory.

Netanyahu’s opponents are moving closer to a power-sharing deal In Israel, opponents of Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday appeared to be closer to a coalition deal that could end his 12-year rule as prime minister.

Naftali Bennett, the leader of the Yamina party, announced on Sunday that he would join a coalition to oust Netanyahu.

Bennett, a former Netanyahu aide turned rival, may be forming a power-sharing deal with opposition leader Yair Lapid. This deal could see the two leaders rotate the post of prime minister over the next four years.

Israel has held four elections over the past two years, each ending in a stalemate.

At least 20 people were shot outside the banquet hall in S. Florida Two people have been killed and at least 20 others injured after a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida.

Miami Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said gunshots erupted early Sunday morning after a concert inside the building.

RAMIREZ: When the concert was coming to an end, there were individuals standing outside when this vehicle pulled over, came out and started firing indiscriminately at the crowd.

Authorities believe the shooting was intentional, not accidental. No word yet on a motive.

Police did not immediately report any arrests and asked the public for any information that might lead them to the suspects.

Universal Studios, Seaworld in Orlando go without masks Universal Studios and Seaworld in Orlando no longer require guests to wear face masks.

Both parks had recently stopped looking for masks outside, but still searched inside and during trips. For now, this is still the case at Disney World.

Universal and Seaworld said the move was in response to the newly announced CDC guideline. Both parks say they are asking people who are not vaccinated to continue wearing masks, however, they are not asking guests to provide proof of vaccination.

A Quiet Place II marks the return of summer advertising And theme parks are not the only place that looks a little closer to normal. Cinemas were busy over the weekend.

TRAILER: Please, there are people out there that are worth saving

thriller A quiet place II will attract about $ 57 million in ticket sales over the holiday weekend. This pre-pandemic-sized load marks the return of summer movies.

Quick hit action no one finished second with $ 26 million for the weekend.

Im Kent Covington, and for more news, features and analysis, visit us at wng.org.

