With the world still knotted, the pope addresses Mary in prayer





VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Reaching the finish line of a month-long rosary marathon, Pope Francis again turned to Mary, asking her to untie specific knots that individuals and the world are embroiled in suffering and hardship, whether for due to the COVID-19 pandemic or people’s selfish reactions to it. A German image of Our Lady, Undoer of Knots – an image of Mary loved by the pope – made a pilgrimage to the Vatican Gardens and was the centerpiece of the early evening prayer service on May 31st. “Every day, taking our rosaries in our hands, we turn our eyes from you, Mother of Mercy, praying that the pandemic will end and that humanity can resume its daily life with greater certainty.” said the Pope as he introduced prayer. Pope Francis had begun the month by reciting the rosary in St. Peter’s Basilica. Every day thereafter, the prayer was led by people gathered in a temple or other Marian church around the world and broadcast live on Vatican Media. For the final recitation of the Rosary, Bishop Bertram Johannes Meier of Augsburg, Germany, gave the pope a special copy of an oil painting of Mary untying the knots from a ribbon; the original, painted by Johann Georg Melchior Schmidtner, hangs in a church in Augsburg where Pope Francis saw him as a student and began to share the devotion with others. After the recitation, the copy was handed to Domus Sanctae Marthae, where Pope Francis lives. In his opening prayer at the beads, Pope Francis said: “Tonight we gather before you, Our Virgin Mother, revered in this image as the one who unties the knots. Many, in fact, are the intertwined nodes around our existence and binding of our activities. “They are the nodes of selfishness and indifference, the economic and social nodes, the nodes of violence and war.” A group of children who recently received their first Communion at a parish in Viterbo – the first in Italy to become a vaccination center – recently confirmed the youth, a Scout troupe and several families, including newlyweds and prospective parents , joined the Pope for prayer in the gardens. A total of about 300 people sat under umbrellas pines and palm trees, looking at the jasmine arches towards the image of Marian and the dome of St. Peter’s Basilica behind it. Each of the glorious mysteries of the Rosary was preceded by a brief reading of the Bible and a special prayer for a “knot” to be untied: individualism and indifference; unemployment; domestic violence and social tensions stemming from “injustice and lack of solidarity”; illness and lack of solidarity in providing health care for all; and all that keeps individual Catholics and their parishes from gathering for prayer and formation and addressing them in need. After reciting the rosary, Pope Francis crowned the image of Our Lady, Undoer of the Knots. “You, who know how to untie the knots of our existence and know the desires of our hearts, come to our aid,” the Pope prayed. “We are confident that, as in Cana in Galilee, you will ensure that joy and celebration return to our homes after this time of trial.”

