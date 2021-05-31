Can a government change Israel with a new change?





JERUSALEM Naftali Bennett, who leads a small right-wing party, and Yair Lapid, the centrist leader of the Israeli opposition, have joined forces to form a diversified coalition that would oust Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. . Stretching Israel’s fragmented political spectrum from left to right and relying on the support of a small Arab, Islamic party, the proposed coalition, called the government of change by supporters, could mark a profound shift for Israel. . After stalling the stalemate that led to four elections without end in two years, and an even longer period of polarizing government policy and paralysis, coalition architects have vowed to get Israel back on track. If they can form a government, sitting Mr. Netanyahu, a cunning political survivor who has fundamentally reshaped Israeli politics, remains unclear until Wednesday midnight deadline. This begs the question of how much change the government can bring when some of the parties agree on anything other than hostility to Mr. Netanyahu.

Here are some basics about political unrest that could break Israel’s long stalemate. Who Outside, and Who In?

The biggest possible loser so far is Mr. Netanyahu and his conservative Likud party, which is by far the largest, has won 30 seats in the 120-seat parliament in the last election. The two ultra-Orthodox parties that are his most determined allies would also be out of government. But even as Mr Netanyahu faces the most serious challenge of his leadership in years, he remains at the center of the stage. He earned the nickname mage for one reason: his ability to maneuver himself from narrow corners. He has ruled Israel for a total of 15 years, including the last 12 years, and has shifted Israeli politics resolutely to the right. Mr Bennett is considered to be even further from the right. While Mr. Netanyahu abandons the idea of ​​a two-state solution, Mr Bennett, a religious observer champion of Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, openly opposes the concept of a sovereign Palestinian state and has supported the annexation of West Bank territory. Still, although the coalition will include some parties that disagree on both of those issues, they have agreed to allow Mr Bennett to become prime minister first.

Although the party of Mr. Bennett, a former high-tech entrepreneur and defense minister, has won just seven seats in the March election, his modest electoral gains were enough to make him a liaison to any future coalition, and he has used his power with both sides in trying to negotiate his way to office. high. If the coalition agreement is implemented, Mr Bennett would be replaced for the second half of a four-year term by Mr Lapid, who defends secular, middle-class Israelis whose party won 17 seats. Mr Lapid said from the outset that he was willing to make personal sacrifices in order to oust Mr Netanyahu. In addition, accepting the first turn in the rotation, Mr Lapid, who has been branded as a dangerous left by his right-wing opponents, paved the way for other right-wing politicians to join the alliance e re anti-Netanyahu. In a mass of plot twists and chaos after this political comeback, Mr. Bennett had vowed before the election not to allow a peaceful government of any kind or any government based on the Islamic party, called Raam. The coalition would stand or fall over cooperation between eight relatively small parties with heterogeneous ideologies and, in many cases, clash agendas. In a televised speech Sunday evening, Mr Bennett said he was committed to strengthening national unity. Two thousand years ago, it was a Jewish state that fell here because of internal strife, he said. This will not happen again. Not on my watch.

Mr Lapid has until midnight Wednesday to inform the president, Reuven Rivlin, that he has managed to build a viable coalition together. After making that announcement, he has up to seven days to present the government to Parliament for a vote of confidence. However, some disputes over ministerial appointments were being ironed out less than two days ahead of schedule. And with the fate of the new coalition dependent on a narrow margin and dependent on every single vote, his partners were vying to finalize the deal, aware that Mr. Netanyahu and his associates were looking for potential deserters. There are still many obstacles on the way to forming the new government, said on Monday Mr. Lapid. Maybe this is a good thing because we need to overcome them together. This is our first proof. Can the coalition pass?

The coalition being formed by Mr Lapid, who leads the Yesh Atid party, and Mr Bennett, who leads Yamina, will include several different parties. They include the left-wing, secular Meretz party, which has not been in government for 20 years, and the New Hope, led by Gideon Saar, who split from Likud but continues to support a right-wing agenda. Meretz, led by Nitzan Horowitz, opposes the settlement of Jews in the occupied territories and supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the separation of religion and state. New Hope supports judicial reform, the expansion of solutions, the eventual annexation of parts of the West Bank, and opposition to any future Palestinian state along with Israel.

But instead of trying to address these most divisive issues that have long polarized Israeli society, the leaders of the so-called change coalition have indicated they would avoid them, at least for the first year. Mr Horowitz, from Meretz, said he believed there was a basis for working together by adhering to more practical, technocratic issues, such as some of the infrastructure of long-neglected countries. One of the first tasks of the new governments would be to approve a delayed state budget for 2021. Many Israeli political analysts said the main glue of the coalitions was the common desire to remove Mr. Netanyahu and warned that once it was achieved, it might not last long. Is this an opening for the Arab parties?

One of the most likely creators of the king involved in forming this coalition is Mansour Abbas, the leader of the small Arab party known by its Jewish acronym, Raam, with four seats in the current Parliament. Although Raam is unlikely to play a formal role in a Lapid-Bennett coalition, their government would rely on Raams support to pass a vote of confidence and be able to control Parliament. Several Arab lawmakers played a similar role in supporting Yitzhak Rabins’s government from the outside in the 1990s. Traditionally, Arab parties have not been directly involved in Israeli governments, they have largely shunned other parties, and are eager to join a government overseeing the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and its military actions.

But after decades of political marginalization, many Palestinian citizens, who make up one-fifth of Israel’s population, have called for fuller integration. Raam has been willing to work with both pro and anti-Netanyahu camps since the March election and use his power to obtain concessions to the Arab public. Between the recent fighting in Gaza and the outbreak of Arab-Jewish violence in Israel, many analysts had predicted that it would be more difficult for Raam to play a leading role. But the party never ruled out a deal after restoring calm. Where would this leave Netanyahu?

If the Lapid-Bennett coalition is installed, Mr. Netanyahu is likely to return to be the leader of the opposition, a position he held before the 2009 elections. Standing in court on corruption charges, he is likely to be denied any opportunity to make changes that would allow him some sort of parliamentary immunity. Mr Netanyahu has denied wrongdoing and says cases against him will be dropped in court. But his political future is in jeopardy. A majority against him in Parliament could pass legislation limiting the number of incumbents to a prime minister, or bar any candidate accused of crimes from running for office. Mr Netanyahu, for his part, has made it clear that he intends to fight further. This is not unity, healing or democracy, Mr Netanyahu said of the coalition being formed against him. This is an opportunistic government. A government of capitulation, a government of deception, a government of inertia. A government like this should not be formed.

